World / Politics

Venezuela defense minister asked Maduro to resign over alleged sham re-election: Washington Post

Reuters

WASHINGTON - Venezuela’s defense minister told socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step down last month, and said he would offer his own resignation if he did not, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous U.S. intelligence official.

Both Maduro and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez are still in office. Maduro is set to be sworn in for a second six-year term on Thursday, though several countries in the region have warned him not to take office, calling his May 2018 re-election vote a sham.

Discontent within the military’s ranks has grown as Venezuela’s economic collapse has deepened, prompting millions to migrate. Security forces tortured dozens of military personnel accused of subversion last year, according to human rights groups, and detentions for desertion have increased.

A U.S. government source told Reuters the government believes reports that Padrino threatened to resign if Maduro did not depart are credible.

“Nobody (in the U.S. government) would be surprised if (Padrino) stepped back,” the source added.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands with Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (left) and Sen. Dick Durbin as she speaks with reporters following their meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Trump storms out of negotiations with Democrats on border wall funds
President Donald Trump stormed out of negotiations Wednesday on funding a U.S.-Mexico border wall when Democratic opponents said they would not agree to the project. "A total waste of time," Tru...
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani waits to speak at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washington last May 5.
Lawyer Rudy Giuliani: Trump won't answer any more questions from Robert Mueller
Donald Trump's legal team told special counsel Robert Mueller that the U.S. president will not answer any more questions in the probe of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, Trump lawyer Rudy Gi...
U.S. President Donald Trump walks before speaking to the media as he returns from Camp David to the White House in Washington Jan. 6.
Trump boxed in by politics amid his shutdown over border wall funds as 800,000 federal workers wa...
There is no easy way out. As the third government shutdown of President Donald Trump's administration stretched into its 19th day, political pressures on Trump and the Democrats have left little...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a press conference with foreign media at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas Wednesday. Maduro will be sworn-in for a second, six-year term on Thursday. | AP Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino speaks during a press conference Tuesday in Caracas. Padrino read a statement from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces in which they express their deep indignation and caterogical rejection of the recent statement made by the Lima Group —a bloc of Latin American powers and Canada — with the exception of Mexico — which has said it will not recognize the new President Nicolas Maduro-led administration set to begin Thursday. | AFP-JIJI Venezuelans walk along the Simon Bolivar International Bridge as they return to their country after buying food in the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Wednesday. On Thursday, President Nicolas Maduro will be sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court, after winning a snap election last year that was boycotted by the opposition. His detractors blame him for the country's economic woes, which have left millions in poverty while another 2.3 million, according to the United Nations, have fled the country since 2015. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,