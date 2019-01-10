Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) is welcomed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wwednesday in Rotterdam during a visit to the Netherlands. Japan and EU powers are working "very hard" to prevent Britain from leaving the bloc without a deal,Rutte said Wednesday with Abe. | BAS CZERWINSKI / ANP / VIA AFP-JIJI

National / Politics

Japan and EU working to stop no-deal Brexit: Dutch prime minister

AFP-JIJI

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Japan and EU powers are working “very hard” to prevent Britain leaving the bloc without a deal, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday with his visiting Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Rutte said he was also working closely with European powers Germany and France to help British Prime Minister Theresa May get the withdrawal agreement through parliament next week.

“I completely agree with Prime Minister Abe that we have to prevent a no-deal Brexit and we are working very hard not to come to a no-deal Brexit,” Rutte told a joint press conference with Abe in the port city of Rotterdam.

Abe travels to London on Thursday to meet May, who looks likely to lose a defining parliamentary vote next week on the withdrawal agreement that she reached with the EU in November.

“I am at this moment working very hard in close conjunction with the French and the Germans and others to help my British colleague to bring the vote next week to a successful outcome,” Rutte said.

The Dutch premier however warned that the current deal with the EU was the “best deal” available given Britain’s red lines, particularly on the future of the Irish border.

He said the decision ultimately rested with the British parliament but “we will continue to work closely with Theresa May to help in whatever way we can in the run-up to that vote.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The number of flu patients is rapidly increasing to a level where an outbreak may occur in weeks, according to the health ministry.
Number of flu patients tops warning level in Japan, suggesting outbreak imminent
The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of influenza patients per medical institution reached 11.17 in the week through Dec. 30, exceeding the warning level of 10. The figure was up b...
Japan seeks talks with South Korea on asset seizure after forced labor ruling
Japan sought talks with South Korea on Wednesday after a local court approved a request to seize assets from a Japanese steel-maker operating in the country, following a ruling over wartime forc...
Image Not Available
Japanese team discovers dizziness drug can improve poor long-term memory
New research by a Japanese team has revealed that people's long-term memories can be improved by taking a large dose of a dizziness medication that boosts the amount of histamine in the brain. T...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) is welcomed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wwednesday in Rotterdam during a visit to the Netherlands. Japan and EU powers are working "very hard" to prevent Britain from leaving the bloc without a deal,Rutte said Wednesday with Abe. | BAS CZERWINSKI / ANP / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,