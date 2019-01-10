A drone hovers over Petrie Island park in Ottawa during a demonstration flight in 2013. Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday unveiled tougher new regulations for drone operators, including a minimum age, required certification and a prohibition on flying under the influence. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Canada unveils tougher rules for drone operators after U.K. airport incidents

AFP-JIJI

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday unveiled tougher new regulations for drone operators, including a minimum age, required certification and a prohibition on flying under the influence.

His announcement comes after reports of drones near Britain’s Gatwick airport caused major travel disruptions over the Christmas holidays, and again on Tuesday at Heathrow.

Garneau said the government was working with security agencies and others “to examine what kinds of countermeasures would be applicable” in the event of drones threatening commercial airliners in Canada.

“Obviously, for security reasons, I can’t go into details on that, but this is something we are looking at extremely seriously because it represents potentially a dangerous situation,” he told a news conference in Montreal.

The first recorded collision between a drone and a jetliner in Canada occurred in October 2017 when a Skyjet passenger aircraft was struck before safely landing at the Quebec City airport.

The minister previously commented that a drone-airplane collision was “the kind of nightmare scenario that keeps me up at night.”

The new rules will come into effect on June 1, and apply to all drones weighing between 250 grams and 25 kg (0.5 to 11 pounds), whether they are used for fun, work or research.

Pilots must pass an online exam to become drone-certified, and be at least 14 years old or supervised by a licensed adult to operate one.

Drones must also be registered and marked with the registration number.

Operators would be prohibited from flying drones within 3.5 miles (5.6 km) of airports, as well as near forest fires, outdoor concerts or parades, and must stay under 400 feet (122 meters).

Operators must also be sober, with no consumption of alcohol or drugs in the 12 hours prior to flying.

“Remember, when you take control of an aircraft you accept the responsibilities of a pilot. You are a pilot when you fly a drone,” Garneau said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Migrants who were stranded on the NGO migrant rescue ships Sea-Watch 3 and Professor Albrecht Penck disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbor, Valletta, Wednesday.
Malta taking 49 stranded migrants off rescue boats in EU deal as storm nears
Racing an approaching storm, Maltese military vessels began taking 49 migrants from private rescue ships Wednesday after the island nation reached a deal for the asylum-seekers to be distributed am...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompe (left) meets with Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), in the provincial capital of Irbil, Iraq, Wednesda.
Mike Pompeo, in Iraq, seeks to reassure Kurds on U.S. withdrawal from Syria
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought Wednesday to reassure U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria that they will be safe after American troops withdraw from the country. Amid confusion over plans ...
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler addresses staff at EPA headquarters in Washington last July.
Trump taps acting EPA head, an ex-coal lobbyist, to run agency
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated acting EPA chief Andrew Wheeler to run the agency permanently, the White House said, placing a former energy lobbyist at the helm of the nation's ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A drone hovers over Petrie Island park in Ottawa during a demonstration flight in 2013. Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday unveiled tougher new regulations for drone operators, including a minimum age, required certification and a prohibition on flying under the influence. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,