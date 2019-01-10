French police close a road on Wednesday outside Mignovillard, central-eastern France, after the crash of an Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter in the area. Search and rescue teams found the wreckage of the unarmed French Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter, which crashed in a mountainous region of eastern France, but the fate of its two-man crew was unknown. | AFP-JIJI

Crashed French Air Force fighter found in mountains but crew's fate still unknown

AFP-JIJI

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - Search and rescue teams Wednesday found the wreckage of a French Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter that crashed in a mountainous region of eastern France, but the fate of its two-man crew was unknown.

Radar contact with the fighter, on a low-altitude training flight, was lost late Wednesday morning as it flew over the Jura region, near the Swiss border, officials said.

Search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area, the Air Force said in a statement.

The local Est Republicain newspaper reported that a parachute was found amid the debris near Mignovillard, at an elevation of about 1,000 meters (3,280 feet).

The plane was unarmed.

The last deadly crash involving a 2000 Mirage fighter occurred in France in 2011.

A French Mirage 2000D jet fighter takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise in 2017. A French air force spokeswoman said the Mirage 2000D was last detected Wednesday in a snow-covered mountainous area between the Doubs and Jura regions. | AP

