Tiffany to disclose info on diamond origins amid concerns over 'conflict' stones

Tiffany announced Wednesday it would identify the origin of diamonds, a transparency initiative to assure customers worried about “conflict diamonds.”

Starting immediately, Tiffany will provide sourcing information for diamonds 0.18 carats and larger and will in 2020 share information about the “craftsmanship” journey of the jewel, such as cutting and polishing workshop location.

“Diamonds, formed up to 3 billion years ago and brought to the Earth’s surface by a miracle of nature, are symbols of the most important moments in our lives,” said Tiffany Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo in a news release.

“There should be nothing opaque about Tiffany diamonds.”

In cases where a diamond’s provenance is unknown, such as with stones that predate the policy, Tiffany will assure that the diamond was sourced with industry leading practices, the company said.

The move was praised by Human Rights Watch, which had last year launched the #BehindtheBling campaign to pressure jewelry companies to be more transparent.

Aside from war, diamonds may also be tainted by forced or child labor or environmental harm, said a statement from Jo Becker, advocacy director for the rights organization.

“Tiffany’s announcement is another step forward, and we encourage others, particularly diamond mining companies, to provide their clients with information on the origins of the diamonds they sell,” Becker said.