Business

Tiffany to disclose info on diamond origins amid concerns over 'conflict' stones

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK - Tiffany announced Wednesday it would identify the origin of diamonds, a transparency initiative to assure customers worried about “conflict diamonds.”

Starting immediately, Tiffany will provide sourcing information for diamonds 0.18 carats and larger and will in 2020 share information about the “craftsmanship” journey of the jewel, such as cutting and polishing workshop location.

“Diamonds, formed up to 3 billion years ago and brought to the Earth’s surface by a miracle of nature, are symbols of the most important moments in our lives,” said Tiffany Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo in a news release.

“There should be nothing opaque about Tiffany diamonds.”

In cases where a diamond’s provenance is unknown, such as with stones that predate the policy, Tiffany will assure that the diamond was sourced with industry leading practices, the company said.

The move was praised by Human Rights Watch, which had last year launched the #BehindtheBling campaign to pressure jewelry companies to be more transparent.

Aside from war, diamonds may also be tainted by forced or child labor or environmental harm, said a statement from Jo Becker, advocacy director for the rights organization.

“Tiffany’s announcement is another step forward, and we encourage others, particularly diamond mining companies, to provide their clients with information on the origins of the diamonds they sell,” Becker said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc., arrives to an Economic Club of Washington discussion in Washington on Sept. 13. Bezos, the world's richest person, and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, to divorce wife MacKenzie after 25 years
Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, and wife MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the couple said in a joint statement on Twitter on Wednesday. Bezo...
A laptop showing the Facebook logo is held alongside a Cambridge Analytica sign at the entrance to the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica, in central London last March. Cambridge Analytica, which who ran Donald Trump's election campaign, pleaded guilty and was fined by a London court on Wednesday for failing to release personal data it secretly hoovered off Facebook.
Trump campaign firm Cambridge Analytica pleads guilty in Facebook data grab
A U.K. consultancy working on Donald Trump's U.S. election campaign pleaded guilty and was fined by a London court Wednesday over its refusal to release personal data it secretly hoovered off Faceb...
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks during a major infrastructure investment announcement at transportation headquarters in Washington Dec. 11. CES organizers say Chao has canceled a planned Wednesda keynote address at the Las Vegas tech conference. Her decision to skip the event came several days after Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, and several other scheduled federal government speakers told CES they wouldn't be coming because of the shutdown.
CES: Transportation secretary skips show amid government shutdown
The CES 2019 gadget show is revving up in Las Vegas. Here are the latest findings and observations from Associated Press reporters on the ground. THIS SHOW WON'T GO ON The Trump administratio...

, , ,