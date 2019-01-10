President Donald Trump talks with California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the Camp wildfire in Paradise Nov. q7. President Trump is threatening to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency money to help California cope with wildfires if the state doesn't improve its forest management practices. Trump tweeted Wednesday, that California gets billions of dollars for fires that could have been prevented with better management. | AP

Trump blames California wildfires on forest mismanagement, threatens to cut FEMA funds

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency money to help California cope with wildfires if the state doesn’t improve its forest management practices.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that California gets billions of dollars for fires that could have been prevented with better management. The state’s former top firefighter Ken Pimlott disagrees, saying last month that California leads the nation in clearing away dead trees and thinning areas to remove fuel for fires.

Trump tweeted that “unless they get their act together … I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”

November’s fire in the Northern California town of Paradise was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, killing at least 85 people and destroying nearly 14,000 homes.

President Donald Trump talks with California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the Camp wildfire in Paradise Nov. q7. President Trump is threatening to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency money to help California cope with wildfires if the state doesn't improve its forest management practices. Trump tweeted Wednesday, that California gets billions of dollars for fires that could have been prevented with better management.

