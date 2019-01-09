The number of flu patients is rapidly increasing to a level where an outbreak may occur in weeks, according to the health ministry. | GETTY IMAGES

National / Science & Health

Number of flu patients tops warning level in Japan, suggesting outbreak imminent

JIJI

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of influenza patients per medical institution reached 11.17 in the week through Dec. 30, exceeding the warning level of 10.

The figure was up by 3.12 from the preceding week, according to reports from about 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions, which suggests the possibility of an outbreak occurring in four weeks.

Based on the reports, the total number of flu patients at medical institutions across the nation in the reporting week is estimated at some 446,000, the ministry said.

By prefecture, the number of patients per institution was the highest in Hokkaido, at 32.07, followed by Aichi, at 30.45, Gifu, at 20.33, Kumamoto, at 14.53 and Mie, at 13.68.

Of the flu viruses detected in patients in the last five weeks, type A, which spread globally as a new strain in 2009, accounted for the largest share, followed by the type-A Hong Kong variant and type B.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan seeks talks with South Korea on asset seizure after forced labor ruling
Japan sought talks with South Korea on Wednesday after a local court approved a request to seize assets from a Japanese steel-maker operating in the country, following a ruling over wartime forc...
Image Not Available
Japanese team discovers dizziness drug can improve poor long-term memory
New research by a Japanese team has revealed that people's long-term memories can be improved by taking a large dose of a dizziness medication that boosts the amount of histamine in the brain. T...
An aerial photo of Mageshima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture regarded as a candidate U.S. military training site, taken in October
Japan plans to buy island slated as likely host for U.S. military training site by end of March
The government is planning to buy a southwestern island, regarded as a candidate U.S. military training site, by the March end of the current fiscal year, government sources said Wednesday. Acco...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The number of flu patients is rapidly increasing to a level where an outbreak may occur in weeks, according to the health ministry. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,