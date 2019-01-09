Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

U.K. government defeated in vote; lawmakers create new obstacle to no-deal Brexit

Reuters

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government suffered a defeat in Parliament on Tuesday when lawmakers who oppose leaving the European Union without a deal won a vote on creating a fresh obstacle to a no-deal Brexit.

The 303 to 296 defeat means that the government will need explicit parliamentary approval to leave the EU without a deal before it can use certain powers relating to taxation law. May’s office had earlier downplayed the technical impact of defeat.

The defeat also highlights May’s weak position as leader of a divided party just days before she is due to hold a pivotal vote on whether to approve the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the EU.

