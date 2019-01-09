A truck carrying scaffolding is parked outside the home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, Tuesday. The house is to be dismantled, with the roof completely removed by military teams, in the wake of the Novichok poisoning attack, as decontamination work continues, and according to the local council the construction work is expected to take up to four months. | BEN BIRCHALL / PA / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

U.K. military to remove roof from Skripal home for nerve agent decontamination work

AP

LONDON - British military specialists plan to remove the roof of the house where a former Russian spy and his daughter were exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

The Wiltshire Council has written to neighbors of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the city of Salisbury warning them of extensive decontamination work.

The Skripals collapsed on March 5, but survived the poisoning, which Britain blames on the Russian government.

Officials say the deep clean of the roof area may take up to four months. They added that materials from the house will be wrapped and sealed on site and then safely disposed of.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the house will be “fully repaired and returned to a fit state to live in.”

