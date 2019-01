A 6.4 magnitude earthquake stuck off the coasts of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures on Tuesday, the Meteorological Agency said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake was 30 km deep and centered 116 km south southeast of Kagoshima, near Tanegashima island.

Japan is one of the world’s most seismically active countries and accounts for about 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.