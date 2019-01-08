Foreign Minister Taro Kono shakes hands with his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, before the start of their meeting in New Delhi on Monday. | REUTERS

National / Politics

Japan and India plan to discuss space and cyberspace at ministerial-level security talks

Kyodo

NEW DELHI - Japan and India will aim to launch ministerial security talks early this year to deepen cooperation in fields such as space and cyberspace, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Monday.

“We will launch and proceed with (ministerial security) talks between Japan and India,” Kono told reporters after his meeting in New Delhi with his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj.

Details of the meeting, which will involve foreign and defense ministers, will be worked out shortly.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed at their October meeting in Tokyo that they will upgrade the existing “two-plus-two” framework, which operates at the vice ministerial level, to the ministerial level.

The summit was the 12th between Abe and Modi, as Japan and India seek to bolster bilateral economic and security relations at a time of China’s growing influence in Asia.

Abe has stated that he aims to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on the freedom of navigation and rule of law.

During the foreign ministers’ meeting, Kono and Swaraj also exchanged views on regional issues such as the denuclearization of North Korea.

Kono also expressed Tokyo’s determination to conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade agreement among 16 countries including Japan and India, during this year.

Later Monday, Kono also held talks with Modi to discuss ways to promote personnel exchanges between Japan and India.

Kono, who visited India for the first time since assuming the post in August 2017, also met separately with Modi and agreed to deepen bilateral ties.

India was the first stop for Kono on a trip that will also include Nepal, France and Russia.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, will be used as a venue for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.
Construction work for 2025 World Expo set to begin on Yumeshima
Construction work and other preparations for the 2025 World Exposition are set to start at the event's venue: Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay. Yumeshima, which is part of the city o...
The government's new Boeing 777-300 ER for VIPs (right) is shown to the media along with the old Boeing 747 at the Air Self-Defense Force base in Chitose, Hokkaido, on Dec. 6.
With new 777 on the way, time runs out on government's 747 for VIPs
The government's official aircraft for VIPs will be decommissioned at the end of March after carrying prime ministers and Imperial family members for a quarter of a century. The jet has a...
Robert Kajiwara and other activists call for a halt to the construction of a U.S. base in Okinawa during a rally in front of the White House in Washington on Monday.
Japanese and American activists protest outside White House against building of U.S. base in Okinawa
Japanese and American activists staged a rally Monday in front of the White House calling for a halt to landfill work for building a U.S. base extending off Okinawa Island. About 30 activists ga...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono shakes hands with his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, before the start of their meeting in New Delhi on Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,