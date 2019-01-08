World

U.S. top court rules Exxon must hand over papers to aid probe into what it knew about climate change

Reuters

BOSTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Massachusetts’ attorney general to obtain records from Exxon Mobil Corp. to probe whether the oil company for decades concealed its knowledge of the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

The justices declined to hear Exxon’s appeal of a ruling by the top court in Massachusetts holding that state Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, had jurisdiction to seek records to probe whether the company misled consumers and investors.

The high court’s action marked the latest setback for Exxon in its efforts to halt the Massachusetts investigation and a similar one by New York’s attorney general, who in October filed a lawsuit against the company.

New York’s lawsuit accused Exxon of engaging in a systematic scheme to deceive investors about the impact that future climate change regulations could have on its business. Exxon has called the claims “meritless.”

The Massachusetts and New York investigations were launched following 2015 news reports that Exxon’s own scientists had determined that fossil fuel combustion must be reduced to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Those news reports, by InsideClimate News and the Los Angeles Times, were based on documents from the 1970s and 1980s. Exxon said the documents were not inconsistent with its public positions.

Healey in 2016 issued a civil investigative demand to Exxon seeking documents to investigate whether it had violated the state’s consumer protection law through its marketing and sale of fossil fuel products.

Exxon said that because it is incorporated in Texas and New Jersey, Healey had no basis to seek documents to conduct a Massachusetts-based investigation.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in April held that jurisdiction existed because of Exxon’s control over advertising conducted for about 300 franchise gas stations operating under the Exxon and Mobil brands in Massachusetts.

Exxon has called the Massachusetts and New York investigations politically motivated.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Activists belonging to the Assam Pradesh Congress committee shout slogans during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in Gauhati on Monday.
Thousands in Assam state protest bill to grant citizenship to religious minorities except Muslims
Thousands of people in northeastern India protested Monday over a proposal to grant citizenship to religious minorities in the region, except Muslims, with critics attacking the bill as prejudic...
Venezuelan magistrate Christian Zerpa takes part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the judicial year at the Supreme Court in Caracas last February.
Venezuelan Supreme Court judge flees to U.S. to protest Nicolas Maduro's second term
A Venezuelan Supreme Court justice who has been a longtime government loyalist has fled to the United States, saying he's protesting President Nicolas Maduro's upcoming second term. Christian Ze...
Jason Dalton talks with Eusebio Solis, his defense attorney, moments before pleading guilty to six counts of murder and several other charges at the Kalamazoo County Court on Monday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Michigan Uber driver pleads guilty to killing six in 2016 shooting spree, saying app could 'take ...
An Uber driver accused of fatally shooting six people in Michigan and wounding two others while on the job pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, after initially blaming the ride sharing company's a...

, , , ,