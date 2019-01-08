World / Crime & Legal

French jihadi in court over 2014 Brussels Jewish museum attack fatal to four

AFP-JIJI

BRUSSELS - A French jihadi appeared in court on Monday as a jury was chosen for his trial for shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Brussels in 2014.

Mehdi Nemmouche, the first jihadi to return from Syria’s battlefields to allegedly launch an attack on European soil, faces a life sentence if convicted of the killings in the Belgian capital on May 24, 2014.

Both Nemmouche, 33, and Nacer Bendrer, a fellow Frenchman aged 30 who allegedly supplied the weapons, deny charges of “terrorist murder.

Nemmouche, wearing a blue sweater, spoke only to confirm his identity as the hearing began at 10:30 a.m. (0930 GMT).

“Nemmouche, Mehdi, 33 years old, unemployed,” he told the criminal court in Brussels before it selected a jury of eight men and four women for the trial, which opens on Thursday.

More than 100 witnesses are due to testify at the trial, which will be attended by the victims’ families and Jewish community leaders, who have denounced the anti-Semitic nature of the attack.

And more than 300 Belgian and foreign journalists have registered to cover the proceedings, which could last until the end of February.

The deadly attack, which lasted only 82 seconds, shocked Belgium and the world.

Firing a pistol and then an assault rifle, the gunman killed two Israeli tourists, a French volunteer and a Belgian receptionist at the Jewish Museum.

Nemmouche — born to a family of Algerian origin in the northern French town of Roubaix — was arrested six days after the attack.

He was caught in the southern French port city of Marseille after arriving on a bus from Brussels, carrying a handgun and an assault rifle.

Before the attack, Nemmouche is said to have fought in Syria as part of a jihadi faction and is also accused of acting as a jailer of kidnapped French journalists.

Investigators say he was in Syria from 2013 to 2014, where he met Najim Laachraoui, a member of the gang that went on to carry out suicide bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people in March 2016.

That same Brussels cell is also alleged to have coordinated and sent jihadis to carry out the Paris massacre of Nov. 13, 2015, in which 130 people were killed and hundreds more wounded.

Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, whose activities in Syria and Iraq lured thousands of jihadis from Europe.

Nemmouche and Bendrer, investigators say, met nearly a decade ago while in prison in southern France, where they were both described as “radicalized” inmates who tried to win others over.

Bendrer was arrested in Marseille seven months after the Jewish Museum attack and charged as Nemmouche’s accomplice.

Although he was jailed for five years in September by a French court for attempted extortion, he was transferred to Belgium for the trial.

Nemmouche is expected to face a separate trial in France for holding French journalists hostage in Syria.

The former hostages are expected to testify about Nemmouche’s character during the Brussels trial, despite the defense arguing that theirs is a separate case.

Belgian Jewish leader Yohan Benizri told AFP he feared Nemmouche’s lawyers Sebastien Courtoy and Henri Laquay will try to “play down” the anti-Semitic nature of the museum attack.

The defense team, Benizri added, may even try to “twist” the facts by repeating “totally far-fetched” claims that Israel’s intelligence service Mossad staged the attack.

“We don’t want Mehdi Nemmouche to become a star. He is a terrorist,” said Benizri, who heads the Belgian Federation of Jewish Organizations.

Courtoy himself suggested Israeli agents could be behind the attack when he spoke at a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 20.

While Jewish groups say the evidence against Nemmouche is “overwhelming,” Courtoy argued “a trap” was sprung on his client.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks after being elected governor of the state during an election night party in Los Angeles in November.
California's Gavin Newsom rebukes White House in inaugural address
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was sworn in Monday and immediately drew sharp battle lines with President Donald Trump, pledging to enact "progressive, principled" policies as the antidote to the Whi...
Image Not Available
Senators on both sides renew attempt to protect special counsel Robrt Mueller
Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are renewing their attempt to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job, sending a signal to President Donald Trump as he keeps up his...
Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, archbishop of Lyon, walks inside the courthouse during a break in his trial, charged with failing to act on historical allegations of sexual abuse of boy scouts by a priest in his diocese, at the courthouse in Lyon, France, Monday.
On trial, French cardinal denies covering up for pedophile priest
The most senior French Catholic cleric to stand trial over one of the pedophilia scandals that have rocked the church denied in court Monday covering up for a priest who abused Boy Scouts in the 19...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This videograb released on May 25, 2014, by the Belgian federal police on demand of Brussels' king prosecutor shows a suspect in the killings at the Jewish Museum in Brussels on May 24, 2014. A jury will be chosen Monday for the trial of a Frenchman accused of shooting to death four people at the Jewish museum in Brussels following his return from Syria. Mehdi Nemmouche, allegedly the first battle-hardened jihadist to stage a terror attack on European soil, goes on trial Thursday. | BELGA / VIA AFP-JIJI Lawyer for the accused Henri Laquay speaks with the media inside the Justice Palace during the jury selection in the case of Mehdi Nemmouche in Brussels Monday. The jury selection began on Monday for the trial of a man accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014. | AP A picture released on June 1, 2014, shows Mehdi Nemmouche, a 29-year-old suspected gunman who shot dead four people at the Jewish museum in Brussels, on Aug. 15, 2005. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,