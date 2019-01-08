A billboard advertising Apple Inc. iPhone security is displayed near the Google Inc. booth during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vega on Monday. Apple made its presence felt at CES 2019 with a massive billboard highlighting the iPhone's privacy features. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Tech

Nonexhibitor Apple makes privacy key selling point at Las Vegas tech show

AFP-JIJI

LAS VEGAS - Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn’t prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

“What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone,” Apple says in the message to be seen by tens of thousands attending the Las Vegas tech show.

The message comes as gadget makers are concerned about data protection scandals and in many cases looking to make their own point about respect for privacy.

Some companies are offering better ways of protecting internet routers or services without a need for an internet connection — reducing the potential for data leaks and breaches.

Dutch startup Scalys is showing its Trustbox, a router that aims to protect the user’s connection as well as devices using it.

Another router from Chicago-based Winston stops tracking and surveillance and can also block ads and geolocation.

The data scandals “are like Christmas presents for us,” by prompting more consumers to look for better security, said Winston founder Richard Stokes.

“As we see more things being connected I think that you’ll definitely hear people talk about security more and really looking at how would you secure the data,” said analyst Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies.

“More companies are going to take kind of a cue from the marketing that Apple has been doing.”

An estimated 74 million Americans have smart speakers, according to the research firm eMarketer, with Amazon and Google controlling the lion’s share of the market.

One of the fears of customers is that these devices are always listening, potentially putting privacy at risk.

One device being launched at CES is called Mute from a start-up called Smarte, creating a layer of protection to stop the devices from picking up conversations not intended for queries.

French start-up Snips is offering its own digital assistant, which can be installed on a device without an internet connection.

“Customers are turning to us because they don’t want to depend on Big Tech,” said Snips founder Rand Hindi.

Hindi said the argument from tech firms that they need user data to make things work is false.

“The only reason they need your data is to target you (with ads) to the maximum,” he said.

Analyst Bob O’Donnell of Technalysis Researchers said more companies are starting to wake up to issues surrounding privacy and data protection in light of the revelations on Facebook and others over the past year.

“We’ve all started to become painfully aware of how big (and far-reaching) the problem of data privacy is,” O’Donnell said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An employee works in an unit dedicated to the production of insulin pens at the factory of the U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in Fegersheim, eastern France, in 2015. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will acquire cancer treatment specialist Loxo Oncology in a cash deal valued at around $8 billion, the companies said on Monday.
Eli Lilly makes $8 billion bet on drugs for rare cancers with Loxo Oncology buy
Eli Lilly said on Monday it will buy Loxo Oncology Inc. for $8 billion, an expensive bet on a pipeline of cancer drugs that target rare genetic mutations and the biggest acquisition in the drug-mak...
A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled the processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.
China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market despite Western security warnings
Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security...
Jeffrey Gerrish, deputy U.S. Trade Representative, leaves a hotel for a meeting with Chinese officials in Beijing on Monday. The U.S. and China head into trade talks with a shared set of worries — about wobbly markets and a slowdown in economic growth — that could sharpen their desire to cut a deal.
No white flags seen as U.S. negotiators begin trade war talks in Beijing
U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Monday held their first face-to-face talks since the world's two largest economies agreed to a truce aimed at resolving their trade dispute. The visiting delegati...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A billboard advertising Apple Inc. iPhone security is displayed near the Google Inc. booth during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vega on Monday. Apple made its presence felt at CES 2019 with a massive billboard highlighting the iPhone's privacy features. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,