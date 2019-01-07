Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, CEO of major online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc., attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan last October. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

National

Japan billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says 'free cash' tweet is the most shared Twitter post of all time

AFP-JIJI

Billionaire Japanese tycoon and future space tourist Yusaku Maezawa said Monday his tweet promising a cash giveaway of nearly $10,000 was the most retweeted ever.

The 43-year-old Maezawa posted a tweet on Saturday promising ¥1 million ($9,250) in cash each to 100 randomly selected followers who had retweeted it by Monday.

The tweet — now retweeted more than 4.3 million times — is the most shared in history, according to the entrepreneur.

“Hit the new world record. Surpassed Twitter’s world record number of retweets (it was 3.55 million RTs before) and more people are still retweeting,” wrote the high-profile Maezawa.

The previous record-holder was an American teenager in 2017 trying to win a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from fast food chain Wendy’s, according to media.

In October, Maezawa said he paid an undisclosed sum for a ticket on fellow tycoon Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket around the moon as early as 2023.

Maezawa will hitch a ride aboard Musk’s Big Falcon Rocket, which SpaceX has acknowledged may not be ready for human flight for at least five years.

Known as a passionate art collector, he also plans to take around half a dozen artists with him on the trip.

Maezawa is chief executive of Japan’s largest online fashion store and is the 18th richest person in Japan, with an estimated fortune of $2 billion, according to business magazine Forbes.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito (left) leaves the tomb of his late father, Emperor Showa, at the Musashino Imperial Mausoleum in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Monday.
Ahead of abdication, Emperor Akihito commemorates 30th anniversary of his father's death
Emperor Akihito, who is set to abdicate on April 30, commemorated on Monday the 30th anniversary of the death of his father, Emperor Showa, at his tomb in Tokyo. Emperor Akihito had expressed hi...
Three Myanmar women who will participate in the foreign trainee program as nursing care workers are seen at Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport, near Sapporo, following their arrival Monday morning.
First nursing care trainees from Myanmar arrive to begin work in Hokkaido
The first nursing care workers from Myanmar to participate in Japan's foreign trainee program arrived at New Chitose Airport near Sapporo on Monday, amid expectations that the Southeast Asian co...
Then-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn attends a news conference at the Beijing Auto Show in the Chinese capital in April 2016.
Carlos Ghosn set to appear in court — but what happens next?
The case of ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has gripped Japan and the business world since his stunning arrest in November, and now he is finally getting his day in court. Ghosn will be able to...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, CEO of major online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc., attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan last October. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

, , ,