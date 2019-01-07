Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firmer around ¥108.20 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar was firmer around ¥108.20 in late Tokyo trading Monday, although active buying was held in check amid a growing wait-and-see mood.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.17-17, up from ¥107.84-85 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1436-1437, up from $1.1407-1407, and at ¥123.72-72, up from ¥123.02-03.

After topping ¥108.50 in the early morning, the dollar gradually lost ground, coming close to ¥108.00 on position adjustment selling toward noon. But the U.S. currency resisted falling further, supported by buybacks.

In late afternoon trading, the greenback moved narrowly around ¥108.20, with players increasingly retreating to the sidelines to wait for the outcome of crucial trade talks between the United States and China that started in Beijing on Monday for a two-day run, traders said.

Better than expected official U.S. jobs data for December and “dovish” remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell led to a sharp rebound in the Nikkei 225 stock average, which encouraged dollar purchases against the yen in the morning.

But the dollar turned top-heavy later, as the bearish view grew that the Fed may slow down the speed of its interest rate increase and, as a result, the Japan-U.S. rate gap is unlikely to widen much further, market sources said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei regains 20,000 line following sharp rebound on Wall Street
The Nikkei 225 stock index briefly rose more than 3 percent Monday and closed above the 20,000 line as investors' risk appetite grew on firm U.S. jobs data and a sharp rebound on Wall Street late l...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks take sharp upturn on Wall Street rally
Stocks rebounded sharply Monday in the wake of a Wall Street surge, with the Nikkei 225 average rising back above the 20,000 threshold. The Nikkei soared 477.01 points, or 2.44 percent, to end a...
A woman wears Huawei VR2 goggles at the Huawei booth during CES International in Las Vegas last January. The CES 2019 gadget show, which kicks off Sunday, will showcase the expanding influence and sway of China's rapidly growing technology sector. But some of its firms are stepping back from the spotlight amid rising U.S. national-security concerns over Chinese tech and a trans-Pacific trade war launched by President Donald Trump.
CES 2019: Chinese tech firms keep low profile amid trade tensions
The CES 2019 gadget show, which kicked off Sunday, will showcase the expanding influence and sway of China's rapidly growing technology sector. But some of its firms are stepping back from the s...

,