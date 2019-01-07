Tokyo stocks take sharp upturn on Wall Street rally

Stocks rebounded sharply Monday in the wake of a Wall Street surge, with the Nikkei 225 average rising back above the 20,000 threshold.

The Nikkei soared 477.01 points, or 2.44 percent, to end at 20,038.97 after gaining more than 700 points in morning trading. In the first 2019 session Friday, the key market gauge tumbled 452.81 points to end below the 20,000 line.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 41.37 points, or 2.81 percent, higher at 1,512.53. It lost 22.93 points the previous trading day.

A wide range of issues attracted purchases from the outset, as a risk-off mood receded after the Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 746.94 points Friday thanks to “dovish” remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and better than expected job data released by the U.S. government.

The start of crucial U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing on Monday also helped ease investors’ concerns over the course of the global economy and let them move to buy in Japan as well as other parts of the world, brokers said.

But after the initial spurt, the market lost steam in tandem with the dollar-yen pair amid a dearth of fresh buying incentives, confining both the Nikkei and the Topix in narrow ranges for the rest of the day.

The positive news from abroad changed the market’s mood “dramatically,” an official of a Japanese brokerage firm said, adding that stocks had fallen excessively.

Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., pointed out that the day’s market reacted to “buybacks amid the presence of fewer players.”

Some investors “waited for fresh incentives,” including the outcome of the trade talks between the world’s two largest economies, Hiwada also said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,964 to 142 in the first section, while 23 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.424 billion shares, from 1.551 billion Friday.

China-linked issues attracted repurchases on hopes for an improvement in U.S.-China trade ties. Among them, construction machinery maker Komatsu went up 6.88 percent, industrial robot producer Fanuc 4.36 percent and Yaskawa Electric 3.57 percent.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui benefited from a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates on Powell’s comments and the U.S. employment data.

Other major winners included semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, clothing retailer Fast Retailing and drugmaker Takeda.

Meanwhile, power utility Tepco met with selling after a sharp rally Friday.

Also on the negative side were convenience store operator FamilyMart Uny and mobile phone carrier KDDI.