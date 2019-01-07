Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks with reporters after speaking on the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington in October. Collins is "getting ready to run" for re-election, she said during a television appearance Sunday, but she reiterated that she won't make a decision until the end of the year. | AP

World / Politics

GOP Sen. Susan Collins 'getting ready' for 2020 re-election run, splits shutdown blame

AP

PORTLAND, MAINE - Sen. Susan Collins is “getting ready to run” for re-election, she said during a television appearance Sunday, but she reiterated that she won’t make a decision until the end of the year.

Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, also said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that she thinks Republicans and Democrats are both at fault for the government shutdown, and that a compromise could be brokered soon.

Democrats and liberal groups have targeted Collins for her role in the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year. A crowd-funded effort to boost her opponent in 2020 has received more than $3.7 million.

Collins has yet to make a firm commitment about whether she’s running for re-election. She told “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd she would prefer to use this year to legislate rather than campaign.

“I’m getting ready to run, but frankly I just think it’s too early to make that kind of decision,” Collins said. “But I am getting prepared, and I’ll make a final decision toward the end of this year.”

Collins was re-elected with ease in 2014, but Democratic organizers have vowed to hold her accountable for Kavanaugh’s confirmation if she seeks another term. She announced her support for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor in October in a move that essentially assured the nominee’s ascent to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh’s nomination by Republican President Donald Trump was followed by testimony from Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh assaulted her decades earlier. Collins said on the Senate floor that she was compelled by Ford’s testimony, but that Kavanaugh deserved the presumption of innocence.

Fundraising by liberals to attempt to defeat Collins in 2020 intensified almost immediately.

The partial shutdown of the federal government hit its 16th day Sunday. Collins told Todd the shutdown could be ended if Trump and leaders in Congress agree to separate the issue of a wall at the southern border from the rest of the functions of the federal government.

“We could reopen much of the government where there’s no dispute over issues involving certain departments like ag, transportation, housing, interior,” Collins said. “Let’s get those reopened while the negotiations continue.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A section of the reinforced U.S.-Mexico border fence on the Otay Mesa area of San Diego County, California, is seen from Tijuana, in Baja California state, Mexico, on Sunday. President Donald Trump stood firm Sunday on his demand for billions of dollars to fund a border wall with Mexico, which has forced a shutdown of the U.S. government now entering its third week."We have to build the wall," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for the Camp David presidential retreat, while conceding that the barrier could be "steel instead of concrete."
Trump digs in on Mexico border wall as shutdown enters week three, threatens to invoke emergency ...
President Donald Trump stood firm Sunday on his demand for billions of dollars to fund a border wall with Mexico, claiming "tremendous" support inside his camp on the contentious issue which has fo...
A tug tows The Ocean Cleanup's first buoyant trash-collecting device toward the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco en route to the Pacific Ocean in September. The trash collection device deployed to corral plastic litter floating between California and Hawaii will be hauled back to dry land for repairs. Boyan Slat, who launched the Pacific Ocean cleanup project, tells NBC the 2,000-foot (600-meter) long floating boom will be towed to Hawaii.
Huge trash-collecting boom in Pacific breaks apart, will be towed to Hawaii for repairs
A trash collection device deployed to corral plastic litter floating in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii has broken apart and will be hauled back to dry land for repairs. Boyan Sl...
David Whelan, brother of Paul Whelan, poses in his house in Newmarket, Ontario, Saturday. The brother of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia, says in an interview with AFP that "nothing" comes to mind as to what "could have raised" suspicions about his brother's trip "to help a friend" in Russia.
Brother questions why American is being held by Moscow, suspects swap deal for Russian agent in U.S.
The brother of an American man being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying is raising the possibility that his sibling is being used as a pawn in a potential exchange for a Russian woman behind bar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks with reporters after speaking on the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington in October. Collins is "getting ready to run" for re-election, she said during a television appearance Sunday, but she reiterated that she won't make a decision until the end of the year. | AP

, , , , , , ,