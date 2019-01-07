World / Social Issues

Spain rescues 549 migrants off smuggling boats in the Mediterranean

AP

MADRID - Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has saved 549 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The service says its craft intercepted six small smuggling boats carrying a total of 350 migrants on Saturday in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar.

On Sunday another 199 migrants were pulled from five different boats, including two tiny inflatable boats meant for small bodies of water or near the beach. One of those tiny recreational boats was carrying four children. The other was packed with 10 adults.

The United Nations refugee agency estimates that 2,262 migrants died while crossing the Mediterranean in 2018.

The European Union’s border agency says that 57,000 migrants reached Spain last year, double the figure for 2017. That is partially due to the fact that Italy, Malta and other EU nations have been refusing to let aid boats full of rescued migrants dock at their ports.

Overall, however, unauthorized border crossings into Europe hit a five-year low in 2018.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yemeni Jamal al-Badawiattends his trial in court in 2007. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the U.S. military has killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead. The military said Friday that al-Qaida operative Jamal al-Badawi was believed to have been killed in a precision strike in Yemen.
Trump confirms key plotter in USS Cole attack has been killed in Yemen strike
President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the U.S. military has killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead. The military said Frida...
Image Not Available
Poll of over 25,000 Britons finds more would now vote to stay in EU, want second referendum
More Britons want to their country to remain a member of the European Union than leave, according to a survey published Sunday which also showed voters want to make the final decision themselves...
Image Not Available
De-ringing in the new year: Another engagement ring dropped into Times Square sewer, but police g...
Police in New York City say they helped a couple ring in the new year by reuniting them with their missing engagement ring. NBC New York reports the diamond ring was dropped down a sewer ...

, , , , ,