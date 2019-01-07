World

Kurd and two embedded British soldiers reported wounded in Islamic State missile attack in Syria

AP

BEIRUT - A missile attack by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria killed at least one Kurdish fighter and wounded two British soldiers embedded with them, according to reports Sunday, amid fierce fighting in the strategic area near the Iraqi border.

The Kurdish-run Rudaw news agency said the two British soldiers were in stable condition.

British special forces are known to be on the ground in northern Syria, although the British government does not provide details about their presence. There was no immediate confirmation or comment from the United Kingdom.

The injuries would be the first known casualties sustained by Western anti-IS coalition forces since President Donald Trump announced in late December his intention to pull out some 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, declaring that IS has been defeated. The abrupt decision surprised U.S. allies and angered his own national security advisers who disagree with the claim of IS’s defeat. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned shortly afterward.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors the Syrian civil war, said in a report Sunday that the IS attack occurred the previous day in the village of Shaafa in eastern Deir el-Zour province amid fierce clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, and IS militants.

It said a Kurdish fighter was killed and three were wounded, including the two British soldiers who were airlifted by the coalition for treatment.

The Syrian Democratic Forces in December captured the last town held by IS in Syria, but the militants still hold small pockets of territory in Deir el-Zour province and there are concerns the group would take advantage of an American troop pullout to regroup.

Meanwhile, the SDF announced Sunday that its fighters had captured five foreign jihadis while combating IS in eastern Syria. A spokesman for the group, Mustafa Bali, said they included two Americans, two Pakistanis and one Irish citizen.

SDF forces are believed to be holding hundreds of IS foreign fighters in detention centers in northern Syria, as well as their families in SDF-run camps in the north.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during an anti-government demonstration in Khartoum Sunday. Deadly anti-government rallies have rocked cities including Khartoum since Dec. 19, when protests first broke out over a government decision to raise the price of bread.
Sudanese flood Khartoum's streets, demand president's ouster as police fire tear gas
Thousands took to the streets in the Sudanese capital on Sunday to call for President Omar al-Bashir to step down, the latest in nearly three weeks of demonstrations against his 29-year autocratic ...
The new president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, speaks during the inauguration ceremony in Caracas on Saturday. The opposition-controlled National Assembly will declare illegitimate the new presidential term of Nicolas Maduro, due to start Thursday, a symbolic decision that could further divide the opponents of the government.
Venezuela's power-stripped congress names new leader, vows to battle Maduro
Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress opened its first session of the year Saturday, installing a fresh-faced leader who struck a defiant tone and vowed to take up the battle against socialist...
Yemeni Jamal al-Badawiattends his trial in court in 2007. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the U.S. military has killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead. The military said Friday that al-Qaida operative Jamal al-Badawi was believed to have been killed in a precision strike in Yemen.
Trump confirms key plotter in USS Cole attack has been killed in Yemen strike
President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the U.S. military has killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead. The military said Frida...

, , , , , ,