King Sultan Muhammad V salutes a royal guard of honour during the opening ceremony of the parliament in Kuala Lumpur last July. The 15th king of Malaysia abdicated on Sunday, a statement from the National Palace said. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

In unexpected and rare move, Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V abdicates

AP

KUALA LUMPUR - After just two years on the throne and in a sudden move, King Sultan Muhammad V abdicated on Sunday.

The palace said in a statement that the 49-year-old ruler had resigned as Malaysia’s 15th king with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term. No reason was given in the statement.

It marked the first abdication in the nation’s history.

Sultan Muhammad V, ruler of northeast Kelantan state, took his oath of office in December 2016, becoming one of Malaysia’s youngest constitutional monarchs.

He is said to have married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November while on a two-month medical leave.

Reports in Russian and British media and on social media featured pictures of the wedding, which reportedly took place in Moscow. Neither the sultan, the palace nor the government had officially confirmed the wedding.

Speculation that Sultan Muhammad V would step down emerged this past week, shortly after he returned from his leave, but Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday that he was unaware of any abdication plans.

Under a unique system maintained since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as the country’s king for five-year terms.

The monarch’s role is largely ceremonial, since administrative power is vested in the prime minister and parliament. But the monarch is highly regarded, particularly among the ethnic Malay Muslim majority, as the supreme upholder of Malay tradition.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Chinese gay dating app Blued temporarily halts registration after underage users reportedly contr...
Chinese gay dating app Blued is halting new user registration for a week, it said Sunday, following media reports that underage users caught HIV after going on dates set up via the world's large...
Image Not Available
China releases first video of a Sky Hawk, its latest stealth drone, in flight
China has for the first time released video showing its latest stealth drone in flight, state media said Sunday. China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday ran video featuring the "sauc...
China's Jade Rabbit 2 rover rolls across the far side of the moon on Friday in this photo taken by the Chang'e 4 lunar probe.
In space, the U.S. sees a rival in China
During the Cold War, U.S. eyes were riveted on the Soviet Union's rockets and satellites. In recent years, it has been China's space programs that have most worried U.S. strategists. China, whos...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

King Sultan Muhammad V salutes a royal guard of honour during the opening ceremony of the parliament in Kuala Lumpur last July. The 15th king of Malaysia abdicated on Sunday, a statement from the National Palace said. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,