De-ringing in the new year: Another engagement ring dropped into Times Square sewer, but police get it back

NEW YORK - Police in New York City say they helped a couple ring in the new year by reuniting them with their missing engagement ring.

NBC New York reports the diamond ring was dropped down a sewer grate Thursday near Times Square.

Officers noticed the ring in a grate on Eighth Avenue and 48th Street and recovered it with the help of the FDNY and a police emergency services unit.

The NYPD says in a tweet the couple was reunited with their ring Friday.

While it was the first engagement ring recovered in 2019, the NYPD found another engagement ring last month that was given back to the couple on “The Ellen Show.”

