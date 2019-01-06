Abe to start delayed tour of Britain and Netherlands this week

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Netherlands and Britain starting Wednesday as he kicks off his diplomatic schedule for the year.

Abe is set to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and ask her anew to make sure Japanese companies operating in Britain will not be affected by its exit from the European Union, informed sources said.

Abe and May are also likely to discuss economic alliances, the sources said. Britain has shown interest in joining the Pacific free trade pact led by Japan and 10 other countries.

At a New Year’s news conference Friday, Abe said, “Japan is determined to lead the efforts to formulate fair rules for a new era, raising the banner of free trade,” at a time when concerns over protectionist moves are increasing in the world.

Britain and the Netherlands are slated to take part in the summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Osaka in June, with Britain already a member. The Netherlands is not a member but has been invited to attend along with seven other nonmembers.

The visit to Britain will be the first for Abe since April 2017. Abe and May are also likely to exchange views on Hitachi Ltd.’s project to build nuclear reactors in Britain, the sources said.

In addition, the leaders are expected to confirm their two countries’ stepped-up cooperation in the field of security, including the expansion of joint exercises involving the Self-Defense Forces and the British military, and the promotion of joint research on defense equipment.

Abe and May are seen agreeing that Japan and Britain will work closely together to tackle North Korea’s ship-to-ship smuggling of items banned under U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions against Pyongyang, and to achieve denuclearization of North Korea, the sources said.

Abe and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are set to discuss mainly economic cooperation ahead of the effectuation of a Japan-EU economic partnership agreement for free trade next month.

Abe initially planned to visit the two countries as part of a tour from late last November, which included a trip to South America, but postponed the European leg to put priority on debates in the Diet. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay were visited as planned.

Many important diplomatic events are scheduled for Japan this year.

Late this month, Abe is slated to visit Russia for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the bilateral summit, Abe will aim to achieve progress in negotiations on the long-standing territorial row over four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido and the envisioned conclusion of a peace treaty to formally end World War II hostilities.

After the G-20 summit in June, the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD VII, will be held in Yokohama in August.