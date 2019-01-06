Arne Schoenbohm, president of Germany's BSI cyberdefense body, gives a statement in Bonn on Friday after personal data and documents of German politicians and public figures were leaked online. | REUTERS

World

German cyberdefense agency defends handling of data breach

Reuters

BERLIN - Germany’s BSI cyberdefense agency on Saturday defended its role in responding to a far-reaching data breach, saying it could not have connected individual cases it was aware of last year until the entire data release became public.

The government said Friday that personal data and documents from hundreds of German politicians and public figures, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, had been published online, in what appeared to be one of Germany’s biggest data breaches.

The incident has shocked the establishment and prompted calls for security agencies to clarify whether any security deficiencies they were aware of had been exploited, and if they could have acted sooner to head off the breach.

The BSI said in a statement that it was contacted by a lawmaker in early December about suspicious activity on their private email and social media accounts.

“Only by becoming aware of the release of the data sets via the Twitter account ‘G0d’ on Jan. 3, 2019, could the BSI in a further analysis on Jan. 4, 2019 connect this case and four other cases that the BSI became aware of during 2018,” it said.

“At the beginning of December 2018, it was not foreseeable that there would be more cases.”

The BSI said Friday all but one of the seven parties in the lower house had been affected. German media said that party was the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Last year, lawmakers said a powerful cyberattack had breached the Foreign Ministry’s computer network.

Security officials have blamed most previous breaches of data security on a Russian hacking group, while the Kremlin has consistently denied involvement in such incidents.

After the latest data breach, Justice Minister Katarina Barley said she was considering stricter security requirements for software makers and Internet platform operators.

“We are examining the extent to which stricter legal provisions are useful and necessary here,” she told weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag, according to a pre-released article.

Authorities were investigating all possibilities, including espionage, one government source said Friday, adding that it was unlikely any single person could have compiled the massive amounts of data that had been released.

The BSI said investigations so far had showed the data breaches predominantly concerned private and personal accounts, but that it is responsible for the operational protection of government networks.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
De-ringing in the new year: Another engagement ring dropped into Times Square sewer, but police g...
Police in New York City say they helped a couple ring in the new year by reuniting them with their missing engagement ring. NBC New York reports the diamond ring was dropped down a sewer ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves a photo session with other female Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington on Friday.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, America's youngest congresswoman, launches term with radical plan
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began her term as the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress with a bang by proposing to tax the ultrarich at 60 or 70 percent. The daughter of hardscrabble wo...
Actress Natalie Portman marches in an annual parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2018.
A year on, Time's Up movement has taken shape but faces long road to ending sex discrimination
The Time's Up movement against sexual harassment, founded a year ago, has made tangible progress in the world of showbiz and beyond — by fostering solidarity and encouraging women to speak...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Arne Schoenbohm, president of Germany's BSI cyberdefense body, gives a statement in Bonn on Friday after personal data and documents of German politicians and public figures were leaked online. | REUTERS

, , , , ,