National

Japan's whaling decision could affect Alaska Native whalers

AP

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA. - Japan’s decision to leave the International Whaling Commission could have consequences on subsistence whaling by Alaska Natives.

Tokyo announced last month that it will leave the commission to resume commercial whaling for the first time in 30 years.

John Hopson Jr., chairman of the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission, says Japan has been a “strong ally” in helping Alaska Native whalers obtain their fishing quota for the animals.

The international commission sets the quota for subsistence whaling. It approved a rule change last year that made the renewal of aboriginal subsistence whaling automatic.

Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission lawyer Jessica Lefevre says Japan’s absence from the commission could shift the balance of power, possibly leading to the automatic renewal rule being challenged.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Is international scrutiny of Japan's criminal justice system fair?
The Nov. 19 arrest of ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, his 23-day detention, his subsequent arrests and lengthy stay in detention has resulted in international scrutiny of Japan's ...
Sumire Nakamura
Osaka girl, 9, to become Japan's youngest pro go player in April
A 9-year-old girl from the city of Osaka will soon become the youngest professional go player in Japan. Sumire Nakamura, a fourth-grader in elementary school, will be 10 when she joins t...
Image Not Available
Gold smuggling to Japan falls, but concerns remain ahead of planned October tax hike
The amount of gold bullion smuggled into Japan and seized by customs authorities in 2018 is estimated to have fallen by half from the previous year, according to sources. More stringent penaltie...

,