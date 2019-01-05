Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on June 20, 2017. | REUTERS

Russia collusion probe's secret grand jury gets extension

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The Russia collusion investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller will continue to loom darkly over the White House for some time to come after a judge gave an extension to a secret grand jury empaneled in the probe.

An official of the Federal District Court in Washington confirmed on Friday that Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had granted the extension, as the jury’s original 18-month mandate was to expire on Saturday.

But there was no information on how much longer the grand jury will be able to work, amid speculation that Mueller is nearing the end of his wide-ranging investigation.

The grand jury is believed to be weighing a number of potential charges against members of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign team, some of whom have already been indicted.

The Mueller probe has already issued indictments against 33 people, including three former top Trump aides, has secured guilty pleas in seven cases, and a trial conviction in another.

Normally a grand jury is empaneled for a maximum of 18 months, and a maximum six-month extension is permitted.

Howell’s office would not say how long an extension she gave Mueller, who was appointed in May 2017.

The probe has been conducted in intense secrecy, and given rise to speculation that President Trump himself could be a target, for possible collusion between his campaign and Russia in the 2016 electoral campaign, and perhaps for obstruction of justice.

The White House has confirmed that Trump has answered written questions from Mueller, though details of the questions and answers have not been released.

