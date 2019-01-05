World / Offbeat

Bank robber strips, waits for police near San Diego

AP

SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - Authorities are holding a man who tried to rob a San Diego County bank, then told frightened customers to call 911, stripped to his underwear and awaited arrest.

Thirty-five-year-old Clint Gray was arrested Thursday at a Wells Fargo branch in Solana Beach.

Derek Stevenson told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he was one of three customers inside the bank when the man entered shortly after the branch opened, shouted that it was a robbery and ordered everyone to the ground.

As staffers and customers complied, the man told people to call 911, began stripping to his underwear, then sat in a chair near the front door until deputies arrived.

Authorities say the robber had no weapon and no cash was taken.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on June 20, 2017.
Russia collusion probe's secret grand jury gets extension
The Russia collusion investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller will continue to loom darkly over the White House for some time to come after a judge gave an extension to a secret grand jury e...
Antonio Vazquez Alba makes his predictions for this year in Mexico City on Friday.
Trump's wall not going to happen, Mexican psychic foretells
Brace yourselves, America: the U.S. government shutdown that has dragged on for two weeks could last a lot longer — possibly forever — if a Mexican psychic's predictions come true. As Donald Tru...
Chile's Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero, Canada's Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrew Leslie and Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo attend a meeting of the Lima Group to discuss Venezuela's situation and the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro's second term in Lima Jon Friday.
A dozen nations question legitimacy of Venezuela's Maduro, urge him to hand over power
A dozen Latin American governments and Canada delivered a blistering rebuke to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday, questioning the legitimacy of his soon-to-begin second term and urging ...

, ,