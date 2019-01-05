South Korean Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo speaks during a news conference in Seoul on Friday. | AP

National

Japan counters South Korean rebuttal over radar lock-on

JIJI

The Defense Ministry has issued a statement countering Seoul’s rebuttal of Tokyo’s claim that a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last month.

The ministry issued the statement Friday after South Korea earlier in the day released a video to dispute Japan’s claim over the Dec. 20 incident.

“There are different claims from our position,” the ministry said of the South Korean video. The radar lock-on is “a hazardous act that may cause unintended consequences.”

The ministry said it “intends to continue to hold necessary consultations between the defense authorities” of the two countries.

The video was released by South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense after Tokyo disclosed video footage on Dec. 28 showing the radar lock-on incident, which occurred over the Sea of Japan.

The South Korean video is “awful,” a senior Defense Ministry official said, adding, “We have to keep rebutting.”

The official noted that the South Korean video did not include radio messages sent by the Japanese patrol plane to the South Korean destroyer, which had been on the Japanese video.

Depending on the responses of South Korea, Tokyo is considering releasing radar wavelength data, usually a military secret, as additional evidence for its claim, sources familiar with the situation said.

Frustration is growing among an increasing number of Japanese government officials at South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s failure to act to resolve tensions over the incident.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, held telephone talks on Friday and agreed on the importance of resolving the issue at an early date. They also agreed to wait and see what developments come out of talks between the two countries’ defense authorities.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's whaling decision could affect Alaska Native whalers
Japan's decision to leave the International Whaling Commission could have consequences on subsistence whaling by Alaska Natives. Tokyo announced last month that it will leave the commission to r...
Kiyoshi Kimura, president of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-Zanmai, displays a 278-kg bluefin tuna at his main restaurant in Tokyo on Saturday. A record ¥333.6 million was paid for a giant tuna earlier in the day as Tokyo's new Toyosu fish market, which replaced Tsukiji late last year, held its first pre-dawn auction of 2019.
Record ¥333.6 million paid for giant tuna at Toyosu market's first New Year's tuna auction
A sushi entrepreneur paid a record ¥333.6 million for a giant tuna Saturday as Tokyo's new Toyosu fish market, which replaced the world-famous Tsukiji late last year, held its first pre-daw...
Nissan executive Jose Munoz speaks during an interview in Shanghai last September.
Nissan executive takes leave to work on 'special tasks' related to arrest of Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz, who oversaw the Japanese automaker's global strategies, is taking a leave of absence to work on "special tasks arising from recent events," the company ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Korean Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo speaks during a news conference in Seoul on Friday. | AP

, , ,