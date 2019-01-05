National / Politics

Japanese lawmaker takes fire for saying a nation 'would collapse' if everyone became LGBT

AP

A Lower House lawmaker is drawing criticism for his comment that “a nation would collapse” if everyone became LGBT.

Remarks by Katsuei Hirasawa, a veteran member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, were carried on Nippon News Network’s national broadcast Friday. Outrage has been popping up on social media.

Hirasawa told a crowd in Yamanashi Prefecture on Thursday: “Criticizing LGBT would create problems, but if everyone became like them then a nation would collapse.”

He also said he didn’t understand moves in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward and other municipalities to recognize same-sex marriages. Same-sex marriages are not recognized in Japan nationally.

Hirasawa, like many of the country’s politicians, was lamenting the country’s low birth rate, which has been blamed on a lack of child care and help for working women, as well as sentiments that tend to shift the burden of raising children onto women.

Last year, another ruling party lawmaker, Mio Sugita, came under fire after she said in a magazine that the government shouldn’t use tax money for LGBT rights because same-sex couples weren’t “productive.” Tens of thousands of people took part in protests outside LDP headquarters.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Katsuei Hirasawa | KYODO

