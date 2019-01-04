Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar sinks below ¥107.90 in Tokyo after brief surge to ¥118.40

JIJI

The dollar was weaker below ¥107.90 in Tokyo late Friday after heavy short-covering of the dollar ran its course in midafternoon trading.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.84-85, down from ¥110.40-40 at the same time on the previous trading day on Dec. 28. The euro was at $1.1407-1407, down from $1.1455-1455, and at ¥123.02-03, down from ¥126.51-52.

The dollar traded below ¥107.70 in the early morning, carrying over its weakness in foreign trading during the New Year’s holidays in Japan.

After rising to around ¥107.90 before 9 a.m., the U.S. currency dropped below ¥107.60 in midmorning trading as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average sank deeper into the red after a weak start, traders said.

Dollar buybacks gained strength around the ¥107.50 level, sending the greenback above ¥118.40 in the early afternoon.

But the short-covering dried up later and the dollar fell below ¥108 in late trading.

A media report on a meeting of officials from the Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan on Friday afternoon served as a cue for investors to buy back the dollar, a currency broker said.

“Selling on a rally hit the dollar after the repurchases ran its course,” as investors waited to see the U.S. government’s jobs data for December, due out later Friday, the broker said.

“Strong concerns over a possible slowdown in the U.S. economy may send the dollar lower,” an analyst at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Employees and models in kimono pose for the opening of the year's first trading day at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday.
Tokyo stocks plunge on first trading day of 2019
Stocks tanked on the first trading day of the new year as Apple Inc.'s outlook warning helped spark global growth concerns, sending technology shares tumbling. The blue-chip 225-issue Nikkei ave...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks dive over 400 points to kick off ominous 2019
Stocks ended the first trading day of 2019 with heavy losses Friday as a sharply stronger yen and an overnight plunge in U.S. equities spurred broad selloffs on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The 225...
The Tokyo District Court has confirmed it received a request from Carlos Ghosn's lawyers to explain why he is still being detained after spending 45 days behind bars.
Carlos Ghosn's lawyers ask Tokyo court to explain why he is still being held
Lawyers for embattled car titan Carlos Ghosn have asked a court to explain why he is still being detained almost two months after first being arrested for alleged financial crimes. The fo...

, , ,