Dollar sinks below ¥107.90 in Tokyo after brief surge to ¥118.40

The dollar was weaker below ¥107.90 in Tokyo late Friday after heavy short-covering of the dollar ran its course in midafternoon trading.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.84-85, down from ¥110.40-40 at the same time on the previous trading day on Dec. 28. The euro was at $1.1407-1407, down from $1.1455-1455, and at ¥123.02-03, down from ¥126.51-52.

The dollar traded below ¥107.70 in the early morning, carrying over its weakness in foreign trading during the New Year’s holidays in Japan.

After rising to around ¥107.90 before 9 a.m., the U.S. currency dropped below ¥107.60 in midmorning trading as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average sank deeper into the red after a weak start, traders said.

Dollar buybacks gained strength around the ¥107.50 level, sending the greenback above ¥118.40 in the early afternoon.

But the short-covering dried up later and the dollar fell below ¥108 in late trading.

A media report on a meeting of officials from the Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan on Friday afternoon served as a cue for investors to buy back the dollar, a currency broker said.

“Selling on a rally hit the dollar after the repurchases ran its course,” as investors waited to see the U.S. government’s jobs data for December, due out later Friday, the broker said.

“Strong concerns over a possible slowdown in the U.S. economy may send the dollar lower,” an analyst at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.