National / Politics

South Korea's Defense Ministry releases video of maritime incident to dispute Japan's account

Kyodo

SEOUL - South Korea released on Friday a video of an alleged radar lock-on incident involving a Japanese plane and a South Korean warship, repeating its demand that Japan stop “distorting” the truth about the case and apologize for a low-altitude flyby by one of its planes.

The move by Seoul marks another twist in a dispute that has pitted two U.S. allies against each other, and comes exactly one week after Japan released a video of its own to support its claim that a South Korean Navy ship had locked a fire-control radar onto a Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane over the Sea of Japan.

South Korea has steadfastly denied Japan’s claim, saying that the destroyer was on the scene on Dec. 20 to rescue a drifting North Korean fishing boat. It said the destroyer used an optical camera but did not direct its radar at the plane.

“Japan will have to stop distorting the truth and apologize for a low-altitude flight over our ships that were on a humanitarian rescue mission,” Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said in the video, which was published on video-sharing website YouTube.

“The purpose of today’s disclosure is to inform (the public of) the more correct facts, as distorted truth has reached netizens all over the world after Japan’s unilateral release of video footage,” Choi said in a briefing recorded Dec. 28 but only released in the video Friday.

The South Korean video is 4 minutes and 26 seconds long and summarizes the claims made by Seoul so far. Choi said the video will soon be translated into foreign languages.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A consultant dispatched by the Kagoshima Municipal Government to advise on the reuse of vacant houses points is seen an empty home in the city in April.
Government plan for poor and elderly to use vacant homes falls short of target
Only about 7,000 vacant homes and rooms of an anticipated 50,000 annually had been registered as of Thursday under a government plan to help provide subsidized housing to single seniors and peop...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is escorted by a Shinto priest as he visits the Grand Shrines of Ise in Mie Prefecture on Friday.
Name of Japan's next Imperial era to be announced April 1, Abe confirms
The name of the next Imperial era, known as gengō in Japanese, will be announced on April 1, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed Friday. "Tradition dictates that the name of a new era i...
Kazuhiro Kusakabe leaves Harajuku Police Station on Wednesday to be sent to prosecutors.
New Year car attacker planned to ignite crowds at Meiji Shrine
The arrested driver of a car that plowed into a crowd in the Harajuku district of Tokyo at New Year has said he was planning to spray kerosene at people at a popular Shinto shrine and set them abla...

, ,