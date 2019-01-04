Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Third woman enters flashpoint Indian Hindu temple

AFP-JIJI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, INDIA - Police in southern India said Friday that a third woman has entered a flash point temple, stoking tensions after two days of clashes involving Hindu hard-liners and police.

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala state has been at the center of a prolonged showdown since India’s top court overturned in September a ban on women age 10 to 50 setting foot inside.

Before dawn on Wednesday two women in their 40s, escorted by police, slipped past devotees to become the first to access the shrine since the landmark verdict, sneaking in via a side entrance. They remained under police protection on Friday.

The third to enter the temple, on Thursday night, was a Sri Lankan, police said.

“She entered the temple yesterday night. She is 47 years old and came as a devotee. We were aware and watched the situation,” Balram Kumar Upadhyay, a police official, told AFP.

Upadhyay said that the situation at the temple on Friday was “normal for now.”

Thousands of Hindu hard-liners, many of them female, had previously succeeded in preventing women from accessing the site in the weeks following the landmark ruling, with some hard-liners throwing stones at police and assaulting female journalists.

Wednesday’s news sparked uproar among Hindu devotees, including many in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who believe that women of menstruating age should not enter the temple because the diety it is dedicated to, Ayyappa, was celibate.

Clashes on Wednesday and Thursday between devotees, activists of Kerala’s ruling leftist alliance and riot police firing tear gas and a water cannon, left one man dead and at least 15 people injured, including four who were stabbed.

Police said that 1,369 people have been arrested, and that the situation on the ground on Friday was peaceful but tense.

Much of the sporadic violence took place as Hindu hard-liners sought to force shopkeepers to comply with a dawn-til-dusk hartal shutdown called by the Sabarimala temple hierarchy, media reports said.

On Tuesday tens of thousands of women, in an initiative backed by the state government, had formed a huge human chain called the “Women’s Wall” across Kerala to back the demand access.

The Supreme Court is to start hearing a legal challenge on its temple ruling — the latest in a series of verdicts to upset traditionalists and reflect a more liberal outlook in Indian society — from January 22.

Women are barred from a handful of Hindu temples in India. The entry of women of menstruating age to Sabarimala was taboo for generations and formalized by the Kerala High Court in 1991.

Devotees of the deity Ayyappa protest against the Kerala state government over the entry of two women at the Sabarimala temple in Bangalore on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

