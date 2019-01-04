Business / Financial Markets

Tokyo stocks dive 600 points in half-day session to kick off ominous 2019

JIJI

The benchmark Nikkei average tumbled more than 600 points in the morning session Friday, the first trading day of 2019, with investor sentiment bruised by sell-offs in U.S. stocks and the yen’s rise.

The 225-issue Nikkei average plunged 607.37 points, or 3.03 percent, to end the morning session at 19,407.40. On Dec. 28, the final trading day of 2018, the key market gauge lost 62.85 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended the morning session down 33.58 points, or 2.25 percent, at 1,460.51, after falling 7.54 points the previous trading day.

Market sentiment deteriorated rapidly on growing concerns about a possible slowdown in the U.S. economy and the yen’s rapid appreciation on the foreign-exchange market, brokers said.

A rare earnings warning from U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. spurred heavy selling in electric equipment and machinery-makers, brokers said.

In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar stood at ¥108.11-12 at noon, down sharply from ¥110.40-40 at 5 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Amid a surge in selling at one point, the Nikkei briefly lost 773 points in midmorning trading.

“The Nikkei may fall below 19,000 in the near future,” an official at a Japanese securities firm said, expressing caution about the new year.

Volume for the half-day session stood at 727 million shares.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Laurel Foster holds her phone in San Francisco in November. Foster is among teens involved in Stanford University research testing whether smartphones can be used to help detect depression and potential self-harm.
Detecting suicidal depression: Effort afoot to create smartphone apps that can monitor teen angst
Rising suicide rates and depression in U.S. teens and young adults have prompted researchers to ask a provocative question: Could the same devices that some people blame for contributing to tech...
Image Not Available
Google shifted $23 billion to tax haven Bermuda via shell firm in 2017, filing shows
Google moved €19.9 billion ($22.7 billion) through a Dutch shell company to Bermuda in 2017, as part of an arrangement that allows it to reduce its foreign tax bill, according to documents filed at...
A trader is pictured on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City Thursday.
U.S. factories, hiring expanded at slowest pace in more than two years as Trump trade war hits home
American factories grew last month at the slowest pace in more than two years, with some manufacturers complaining about the impact of President Donald Trump's contentious trade policies. The In...