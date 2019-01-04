Tokyo stocks dive 600 points in half-day session to kick off ominous 2019

The benchmark Nikkei average tumbled more than 600 points in the morning session Friday, the first trading day of 2019, with investor sentiment bruised by sell-offs in U.S. stocks and the yen’s rise.

The 225-issue Nikkei average plunged 607.37 points, or 3.03 percent, to end the morning session at 19,407.40. On Dec. 28, the final trading day of 2018, the key market gauge lost 62.85 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended the morning session down 33.58 points, or 2.25 percent, at 1,460.51, after falling 7.54 points the previous trading day.

Market sentiment deteriorated rapidly on growing concerns about a possible slowdown in the U.S. economy and the yen’s rapid appreciation on the foreign-exchange market, brokers said.

A rare earnings warning from U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. spurred heavy selling in electric equipment and machinery-makers, brokers said.

In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar stood at ¥108.11-12 at noon, down sharply from ¥110.40-40 at 5 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Amid a surge in selling at one point, the Nikkei briefly lost 773 points in midmorning trading.

“The Nikkei may fall below 19,000 in the near future,” an official at a Japanese securities firm said, expressing caution about the new year.

Volume for the half-day session stood at 727 million shares.