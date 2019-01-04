Steve Shepherd, a world champion kickboxer, works out Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone. Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker's head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. | CATIE WEGMAN / PALM BEACH POST / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Mugger attacks senior who was a kickboxing champ, loses TKO before fleeing

AP

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - A Florida mugger picked the wrong senior citizen to attack.

The Palm Beach Post reports 68-year-old Steve Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone.

Bad choice.

Shepherd is a five-time world kickboxing champ. Though retired 18 years, he’s been training to become the oldest professional fighter. He has a March bout scheduled.

Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says security video shows the attacker is about 20 and had prowled the area for hours, seeking a victim.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S .Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press at the State Department in Washington Dec. 13 following the first U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. The United States is speaking to Turkey to ensure it does not "slaughter" Kurds in Syria as U.S. troops Pompeo said Thursday.
Departing U.S. seeks to ensure 'Turks don't slaughter the Kurds' in Syria
The United States is speaking to Turkey to ensure it does not "slaughter" Kurds in Syria as U.S. troops leave, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday. Pompeo referenced the growing fears f...
An anti-GOP billboard goes up over West Palm Beac, Florida, Thursday, replacing an "Impeachment Now" billboard. The sign, erected by the Mad Dog PAC, is designed to highlight "the GOP's corrupt and treasonous cooperation with Putin and his Russian mob," according to the group. The sign is on the route from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump's Mar-a-Lago private resort in Palm Beach.
House Democrat expected to introduce impeachment resolution
New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been cautious about whether her Democratic majority would ever impeach President Donald Trump. But at least one of her members is already ready to move forward. ...
Veterinarians work during an artificial insemination procedure on Ginni, an Asiatic lioness, at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Thursday.
Prague zoo hopes rare Asiatic lion insemination sows seed for survival
After two suitors failed to get a rare Asiatic lioness pregnant, Prague zoo now hopes that artificial insemination will finally plant the seed for her species' survival. "Ginni, our female Asiat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Steve Shepherd, a world champion kickboxer, works out Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone. Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker's head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. | CATIE WEGMAN / PALM BEACH POST / VIA AP

, , ,