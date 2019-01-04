U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

Trump has walls on his mind as he fights for border security money

AP

WASHINGTON - Everywhere President Donald Trump looks, he sees a wall.

As he lobbies for money for his long-promised wall along the nation’s southern border, Trump keeps talking up other barricades. He’s referenced barriers in Israel, at the Vatican, even at former President Barack Obama’s house as he tries to drive home his point.

With bricks and mortar on his mind, Trump declared at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, “Walls work.”

Fact checkers have been quick to push back on many of the details, but Trump continues to make the claims as he seeks victory in an increasingly difficult standoff with newly empowered congressional Democrats.

