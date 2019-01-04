A view shows the pretrial detention center Lefortovo, where former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is reportedly held in custody, in Moscow Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Bail sought for ex-Marine held in Moscow for alleged spying

AP

MOSCOW - A Russian lawyer representing a former U.S. Marine being held in Moscow for alleged spying says his client is enduring custody well but he is trying to get him freed.

Paul Whelan, a 48-year-old corporate security director from the Detroit area, was arrested Dec. 28 on espionage charges. The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, hasn’t given details of what led to the charges.

State news agency RIA-Novosti quoted defense lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov on Thursday as saying he applied for Whelan to be released on bail set at an amount to be determined later.

Zherebenkov says Whelan is behaving “constructively and correctly” in custody.

The lawyer said of his American client’s mood: “There is no depression.”

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. met with Whelan at Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison on Wednesday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives at the start of the 116th Congress and swearing-in ceremony on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives at the US Capitol on Thursday in Washington.
Nancy Pelosi poised to return as U.S. House speaker, making history as Democrats zero in on Trump
Nancy Pelosi knew this moment would come, even if others had their doubts — or worked to stop her. Pelosi is poised to be elected Thursday as House speaker, the only woman who has held the offic...
Leader of the right-wing League party and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini greets supporters during a rally in Rome Dec. 8.
Italian mayors defy far-right leader Matteo Salvini on migrants, call law violation of human rights
The mayors of three large Italian cities are refusing to obey a controversial anti-immigration law penned by far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, slamming it as unconstitutional. Salv...
Image Not Available
Scientists say major tsunami caused 'drastic cultural decline' in 1076 along south China coast no...
Major tsunami struck China's southern coast in 1076 causing "drastic cultural decline," Chinese researchers say in a study with implications for a densely populated region boasting multiple coastal...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A view shows the pretrial detention center Lefortovo, where former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is reportedly held in custody, in Moscow Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,