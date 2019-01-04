An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in southern Israel in 2006. Croatia has urged Israel to say whether it could carry out a deal to deliver 12 used F-16 fighter jets, or the purchase will be annulled. Croatia's Defense Ministry said Thursday it needs an answer by Jan. 11. | AP

Business

Croatia gives Israel deadline for sale of U.S.-made F-16 jets amid opposition from Washington

AP

ZAGREB - Croatia urged Israel on Thursday to overcome a rare disagreement with the United States and to confirm it can carry through on a deal to sell 12 used American-made fighter jets.

Croatia’s Defense Ministry said it needed an answer from Israel by Jan. 11 or the Balkan country’s $500 million order for a dozen F-16 aircraft would be canceled.

Israel made a tentative deal to sell the upgraded F-16 Barak fighters to Croatia in March pending U.S. approval for allowing the jets to go to a third party.

The deal ran into trouble after the U.S. State Department hinted that Israel needs to strip off the upgrades that were added after Israel took delivery of the planes from the U.S. some 30 years ago.

Israel upgraded the jets with sophisticated electronic and radar systems, components that were crucial in Croatia’s decision to buy the planes from Israel rather than from the U.S.

“If the planes are not in accordance with what we have agreed, the deal will not be carried out and we will have another purchase bid,” Croatia’s parliament speaker, Gordan Jandrokovic, said.

Relations between the Trump administration and Israel have been very close, particularly on defense issues. But the sale of the jets to Croatia appears to be an exception. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday in Brazil but didn’t agree on a way to end the impasse.

“We are expecting final and clear stands from both Israel and the United States on this issue and then we will make a final decision,” Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said Thursday that Israel provided guarantees during the contract bidding process that U.S. officials would greenlight the sale.

“Can you imagine that we do not believe Israel?” Krsticevic asked.

The controversy over the bid has triggered calls for the defense minister’s resignation.

The deal is Croatia’s largest single military purchase since it split from the Yugoslav federation during a 1991-95 war.

NATO member Croatia faces a mini arms race with Russian ally Serbia, which recently received six used Russian MiG-29 fighter jets.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) and Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni attend a ministerial meeting at Planalto Palace in Brasilia Thursday.
'Clean the house': Bolsonaro regime purges Brazil state contractors not on the same far-right page
The administration of Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday it is starting a purge of government contractors to get rid of those who don't share its far-right ideology. The governm...
Trader James Lamb blows a gum bubble as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday. Apple's shock warning that its Chinese sales are weakening ratcheted up concerns about the world's second-largest economy and weighed heavily on global stock markets as well as the dollar on Thursday.
'Red flag': U.S. stocks face another big fall after Apple's warning over China slide amid trade war
Apple's shock warning that its Chinese sales are weakening ratcheted up concerns about the world's second largest economy and weighed heavily on global stock markets as well as the dollar on Thursd...
Image Not Available
JFE Steel and Chugoku Electric scrap plan for coal-fired power plant near Tokyo
JFE Steel Corp. and Chugoku Electric Power Co. abandoned plans to develop a coal-fired power plant near Tokyo that had drawn scrutiny from a government official. The companies will consi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in southern Israel in 2006. Croatia has urged Israel to say whether it could carry out a deal to deliver 12 used F-16 fighter jets, or the purchase will be annulled. Croatia's Defense Ministry said Thursday it needs an answer by Jan. 11. | AP

, , , , , , , ,