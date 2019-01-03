National

Crewman missing, 16 rescued after Hawaii-bound ship from Japan catches fire in Pacific

AP

HONOLULU - One crewmember who abandoned a vessel that caught fire in the Pacific Ocean while carrying cars from Japan to Hawaii remains missing after 16 were rescued.

Four other crewmembers were listed as unresponsive Wednesday after rescue ships spotted them and lowered life rings but got no reply.

The Sincerity Ace, a 650-foot (198-meter) car carrier, had 21 crew members on board when the fire started Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated with merchant ships on the rescue effort.

Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. owns the Panamanian-flagged vessel.

Company spokesman Darrell Wilson says the vessel is still on fire about 2,071 miles (3,333 km) west of Honolulu.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
South Korea demands apology from Japan for flight over navy warship
The South Korean Defense Ministry on Wednesday demanded that Japan apologize for a "menacing" low-altitude flight by a Japanese patrol plane during a rescue operation by a South Korean Navy ship...
Image Not Available
South Korean forced labor plaintiffs seek Nippon Steel asset seizure
Lawyers representing South Korean plaintiffs in a wartime forced labor case said they have launched procedures to seize South Korean assets of Japanese steelmaking giant Nippon Steel & Sumit...
Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Emperor Akihito greets well-wishers in final New Year's address
Emperor Akihito spoke of his hopes for world peace Wednesday in the final New Year's address of his reign, with a record 154,800 well-wishers visiting the Imperial Palace during the course of th...

, , , ,