Pakistan army says it shot down another India drone over Kashmir

Supporters of Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shout slogans during a rally against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Srinagar, India, on Wednesday. Mirwaiz addresses a rally announcing that he will soon reveal the names of the masked youths who entered, shouting slogans and raising flags of the Islamic state, during prayers at Jamia Masjid on Dec. 28. | AFP-JIJI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s military says it has shot down a second Indian spy drone in two days flying in Pakistani airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Pakistani troops downed the drone Wednesday along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani- and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir.

Authorities say Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage of the Indian drone. Pakistan’s military also reported shooting down a drone from India on Tuesday.

There has been no comment from India.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it since their independence from British rule in 1947.

