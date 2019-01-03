Migrants rest at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, after being rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar last year. | AP

World / Social Issues

Spain rescues 325 migrants at sea over start of new year, searches for more

AFP-JIJI

MADRID - Spanish coast guard elements rescued 325 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean over the first two days of the new year, they said Wednesday.

The news comes just days after a charity rescue vessel carrying 311 mainly African migrants plucked off the coast of Libya docked in Spain, ending a traumatic journey which saw them spend Christmas at sea.

A spokeswoman for Spain’s coast guard told AFP they had rescued 111 migrants on Tuesday in the Strait of Gibraltar and Alboran Sea.

She added 214 more were rescued on Wednesday, and coast guard units were searching for another boat in distress.

Spain has become Europe’s main entry point for migrants, overtaking Greece and Italy.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s latest figures, more than 56,000 migrants arrived in Spain by sea from Jan. 1 to Dec. 19, 2018, and 769 died trying.

The Spanish Committee for Refugee Aid says the number of victims is the highest since 2006.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People wait to wash their hands with chlorine water to prevent Ebola contamination at a symbolic polling station on Sunday at Malepe Stadium in Beni, Congo, where voting was postponed for Democratic Republic of Congo's general elections.
Congolese flee to Uganda after troubled vote, raising Ebola fears as WHO looks to up vaccine output
Hundreds of refugees have crossed into Uganda from Congo in the days since that country's troubled presidential election, a Red Cross official said Wednesday, heightening concerns about the possibl...
Russian Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia, Tuesday.
Death toll in Russian apartment building collapse rises to 28 as 13 remain missing
Search crews in Russia pulled more bodies Wednesday from a huge pile of rubble where part of an apartment building collapsed, bringing the known death toll to 28 and 13 residents unaccounted for as...
People who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, last January. Some immigrant youth looking to start over in the United States after fleeing abusive homes are seeing their applications for green cards rejected because the Trump administration says they're too old. Immigrant advocates have filed lawsuits in New York and California and said hundreds of young people could be affected by the change.
Trump administration said denying green card status to hundreds of young immigrants due to age
Some immigrant youth looking to start over in the United States after fleeing abusive homes are seeing their applications for green cards rejected because the Trump administration says they're too ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants rest at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, after being rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar last year. | AP

, , , , , ,