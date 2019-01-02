A man wearing a yellow vest participates in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France, Tuesday. | REUTERS

World

New Year's Day dip: Europe enjoys a frosty traditional plunge

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - From Edinburgh to Lisbon by way of Berlin, the chilly thrill of a New Year’s Day dip appealed to many looking for a bracing way to ring in 2019.

How cold? “Nine or 9-10 (degrees Celsius), but it’s fine, it feels good,” said Claudy, who took part with around 1,000 others in the annual rite at Malo-les-Bains, northern France.

In Fahrenheit, this means a chilly 48 degrees.

Similar scenes played out elsewhere in Europe, some themed, others not, with the common denominator a willingness to take the plunge as others cheer from the shore wearing woollen caps and gloves.

Costumes and glasses of champagne are often part of the fun, though many simply donned a bathing suit and cap and dove in.

In the Netherlands, a crowd of about 10,000 had a swim in the North Sea at Scheveningen, where the water was a frosty 7 degrees and an epic beach bonfire more than 40 meters (131 feet) high had showered nearby streets with burning embers on New Year’s Eve.

English visitor Hillary, 28, summed up Tuesday’s dip in one word: “glacial.

Farther north, at Norderney Island off the German coast, the North Sea was just 5 degrees, but 500 people of all ages jumped in just the same.

In the German capital, 11 “Berliner Seehund” (Berlin Seals) honored their swim club’s tradition in the Oranke lake.

The annual “Loony Dook” near Edinburg drew several hundred to the Forth river for a dip that began in 1987 when two friends decided it was a good way to sober up after the indulgences of New Year’s Eve.

These days the event is also a fundraiser for local charities, with evening gowns replacing bathing suits and a Donald Trump lookalike posing for photos.

In the slightly warmer waters of Portugal, Santa Clauses, jailbirds and soccer players frolicked in the waves of Carcavelos beach near Lisbon, while in Cap d’Agde, southern France, several swimmers ensured that the local tradition of skinny dipping sent the old year out without a stitch.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family on Tuesday.
Retired U.S. Marine arrested in Russia for spying was there for wedding: family
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested in Russia on espionage charges, was visiting Moscow over the holidays to attend a wedding when he suddenly disappeared, his brother said Tuesday. Whela...
Pope Francis celebrates Mass to mark the World Day of Peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Tuesday.
Pope bemoans profit-hungry disjointed world, praises unity over diversity
Pope Francis, in his first message of the new year on Tuesday, bemoaned a lack of unity across the world, and warned against a soulless hunt for profit that benefits only a few. "How much disper...
Kashmiri villagers look on at a funeral procession of the militant Farhaan Wani at Wanigund in the south of Kulgam district last January. The most deadly year in a decade has left Indian-controlled Kashmir facing a grim future with militant groups and the New Delhi government digging in for an even fiercer battle in 2019, experts say.
Death toll hits new peak in Indian Kashmir as both sides dig in for fierce 2019
The most deadly year in a decade has left Indian-controlled Kashmir facing a grim future with militant groups and the New Delhi government digging in for an even fiercer battle in 2019, experts say...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People swim and jump into the water during a traditional New Year's Day swim in the Adriatic Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI A man wearing a yellow vest participates in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France, Tuesday. | REUTERS A participant dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the annual New Year's Day "Loony Dook" swim, in the Firth of Forth, in South Queensferry, near Edinburgh, on Tuesday. Every year people brave the River Forth, near the Forth Bridge, on New Year's Day to see in the New Year and raise money for charity. | AFP-JIJI

, ,