Italian deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio attends a debate prior to a final vote to formally approve the 2019 budget law, at the Italian lower chamber of the Italian Parliament in Rome Sunday. The Italian government has already won Saturday night a confidence vote on the 2019 national budget that includes funding to realize campaign promises made by leaders of Italy's populist government. | GIUSEPPE LAMI / ANSA / VIA AP

Business

Italian populist Luigi Di Maio promises to cut lawmaker pay via 'wonderful law'

Bloomberg

ROME - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said there is plenty more to be done on the populist agenda, including cutting the pay of the nation’s lawmakers.

“We are only at the end of the beginning,” Di Maio said in a New Year’s Day message two days after Parliament passed a budget that includes scaled-back income support for the poor and measures to lower the retirement age for some.

Di Maio, the head of coalition partner Five Star Movement, promised the passage of a “wonderful law” to trim the compensation for members of Parliament this year.

President Sergio Mattarella has sought to rein in Italy’s populist leaders: Di Maio and fellow Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. In a New Year’s Eve address, the head of state warned that the country’s debt mountain, at more than 130 percent of gross domestic product, penalizes ordinary citizens.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Di Maio also promised to work on environmental and foreign affairs issues in 2019, adding that it was a pleasure to fight against those “who used public money and national laws to take advantage of a series of rights to which they weren’t entitled.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A quote by the Cuban late leader Fidel Castro thanking Santiago de Cuba is seen on a street of the city on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Communist Revolution in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, Monday. On Tuesday, Cuba marks the 60th anniversary of the Communist Revolution that brought the late enigmatic leader Fidel Castro to power.
Economy said key issue as post-Castro Cuba fetes 60 years of revolution amid challenges and change
Cuba celebrated 60 years of revolution on Tuesday amid economic crises and political reforms, the first such anniversary of the post-Castro era. The symbolic commemoration was set for late after...
Semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Washington, in October. Starting Tuesday, no one under the age of 21 in Washington state will be allowed to purchase a "semi-automatic assault rifle," under a voter-approved initiative that passed in November.
Washington state bans anyone under 21 from buying assault rifle in new law targeted by gun-rights...
Washington state on Tuesday joined a handful of other states that ban anyone under 21 from buying a semi-automatic assault rifle after voters passed a sweeping firearms measure in November that has...
Image Not Available
ACA mandate gone but a few U.S. states still require health coverage
The mandate directing individuals to obtain health insurance or face tax penalties ends on Tuesday for most, but not all Americans. In Massachusetts, an individual mandate that has been on the b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Italian deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio attends a debate prior to a final vote to formally approve the 2019 budget law, at the Italian lower chamber of the Italian Parliament in Rome Sunday. The Italian government has already won Saturday night a confidence vote on the 2019 national budget that includes funding to realize campaign promises made by leaders of Italy's populist government. | GIUSEPPE LAMI / ANSA / VIA AP

, , , , , ,