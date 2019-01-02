Search and rescue teams are seen during an effort to find victims from the landslide in Sukabumi, West Java Province, Indonesia, Tuesday in this picture obtained from social media. | SEKOLAH RELAWAN / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Rescuers search for survivors in deadly Indonesian landslide as at least 15 are confirmed dead, 25 still missing

AFP-JIJI

JAKARTA - Rescuers are searching for survivors after a landslide triggered by heavy rain left at least 15 people dead and dozens missing in western Indonesia, an official said Tuesday.

The landslide occurred shortly before sunset on Monday in West Java province. Search and rescue teams said they have found 15 people dead and are scouring the area for at least 25 missing.

Pouring rain, power cuts and rough roads are preventing heavy machinery from accessing the area in Sukabumi regency, disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

“Relief efforts have also been hampered by a lot of people who want to get to the disaster,” he said.

“The roads are narrow, which has caused rescue teams, logistics and ambulances to be stuck in traffic jams.”

The search operation has halted for the day but will resume Wednesday morning.

Four people have been injured in the disaster and 60 others evacuated from the area, Nugroho said.

Landslides are common in Indonesia, a vast tropical archipelago prone to natural disasters and torrential downpours.

More than 20 people died in October when flash floods and landslides hit several provinces on Sumatra island, western Indonesia.

In June 2016, nearly 50 people died when floods and landslides struck Central Java province.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A pro-independence supporter raises an umbrella with British flags as she takes part in an annual New Year's Day march in Hong Kong Tuesday.
Hong Kong democracy camp kicks off 2019 with protests, braces for confrontational year
Hong Kong's embattled democracy advocates kicked off 2019 with a large street rally on Tuesday, lamenting what they said had been a grim year for freedoms and steeling themselves for fresh battles ...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses in Pyongyang in this photo released Tuesday.
Kim says North Korea could take 'new path' if U.S. maintains sanctions
In a seemingly Oval Office-esque setting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday delivered a much-anticipated annual New Year's speech, saying his country remained firmly committed to denuclear...
In this 1979 photo (from right) Chinese modernizer Deng Xiaoping, U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Deng's wife, Cho Lin, smile for the media at the White House in Washington during the Chinese leader's visit to the U.S. Former President Jimmy Carter warned Monday, of the risks of sliding into a Cold War with China and called on the powers to find common cause on African development.
Jimmy Carter says U.S. and China should partner in Africa development, not slide into new Cold War
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter warned Monday of the risks of sliding into a Cold War with China and called on the powers to find common cause on African development. Marking the 40th anniver...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Search and rescue teams are seen during an effort to find victims from the landslide in Sukabumi, West Java Province, Indonesia, Tuesday in this picture obtained from social media. | SEKOLAH RELAWAN / VIA REUTERS Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia, Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI This handout picture taken and released by Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the accident mitigation agency, on Tuesday shows rescue workers recovering a body after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia. | BADAN NASIONAL PENANGGULANGAN BENCANA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,