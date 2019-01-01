World / Social Issues

Britain deploys extra patrol boats as English Channel migrant crossings rise, 12 turn up on beach

Reuters

LONDON - Britain is recalling two patrol boats from overseas deployments to help deal with an increase in the number of migrants trying to reach the country from France, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

Javid said there had been an increase in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel from France and last week he declared the situation a “major incident.

On Monday, following a meeting of officials in London, he said two the additional ships would join three other vessels already working in the channel.

He said 230 migrants had attempted to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in December, although almost half were prevented from leaving France.

The number is a tiny fraction of those regularly attempting to reach European Union territory by crossing the Mediterranean from Northern Africa and Turkey, many of whom are fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

But, their attempts to cross into Britain have attracted extensive domestic scrutiny amid a febrile political atmosphere less than three months before Britain leaves the European Union after a referendum in which immigration was a major theme.

“This will help both with the human side of this situation but also to better protect our borders,” Javid said of the deployment.

The last three months accounted for around 80 percent of all attempts in 2018, Javid said, adding crossings were up in 2018 compared to 2017.

The interior ministry said the majority of those who had arrived in Britain in the recent period were Iranian but said it did not routinely publish data and would not be providing a running tally or exact comparisons with previous years.

Local media reported that 12 people arrived at a beach in southeast England by small boat on Monday.

Javid cut short a holiday to oversee the response to the situation and is seen as one of those jostling to replace Prime Minister Theresa May after she said earlier this month she would step down before the next scheduled nation election in 2022.

Concern over both legal migration and illegal immigration was seen as an important driver of the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

“I don’t want people to think that if they leave a safe country like France, that they can get to Britain and just get to stay,” Javid said, outlining a desire to work with France to return as many of the migrants as possible.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The lights in the Capitol Dome glow behind the Peace Monument statue in Washington Monda as a partial government shutdown stretches into its second week. A high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump as Democrats come into control of the House.
Trump showdown looms as House Democrats ready bills to re-open U.S. government without border wal...
House Democrats are introducing a package of bills Monday that would re-open the federal government without approving funding for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, establishing an e...
President George H.W Bush (right) and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new attorney general of the United States at a Justice Department ceremony in Washington in 1991. Barr, President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, once questioned the effectiveness of a border wall similar to the one the president now wants to construct.
Trump pick for attorney general once questioned value of Mexico border wall
President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr, once questioned the value of a wall along the Mexican border similar to the one the president has advocated, describing the idea as...
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin mourns over the coffin of Israeli writer Amos Oz during a memorial service on Monday in Tel Aviv. Oz, a passionate peace advocate whose stirring memoir "A Tale of Love and Darkness" became a worldwide bestseller, died on Friday aged 79, his daughter said.
Israel bids farewell to author and peace advocate Amos Oz, 79, as nation leans further right
Israel's embattled peace movement bid a final farewell Monday to one of its most prominent figures, the renowned author Amos Oz, at a memorial service that tried to restore hope in a political clim...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Border Force carry an intercepted migrant dinghy off the Kent coast of Britain Monday in this picture obtained from social media. | TWITTER / SUSAN PILCHER / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,