A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by A Haber, made available Monday, claims to show a man carrying suitcases purportedly containing the remains of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi into the residence of Saudi Arabia's consul general in Istanbul. | COURTESY A HABER /REUTERS TV / VIA REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Turkish broadcaster says CCTV footage shows men transporting Jamal 'Khashoggi body parts'

AFP-JIJI

ANKARA - A Turkish television station has broadcast CCTV footage showing men carrying cases and bags that it says contained slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body parts.

The images shown on A-Haber television late Sunday feature three men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

The residence lies a short distance from the Saudi Consulate where Khashoggi was murdered in October in a killing that has tested Riyadh’s relations with the West.

Citing unnamed Turkish sources, A-Haber said Khashoggi’s dismembered body was inside the cases and bags.

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on Oct. 2 shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in what Riyadh called a “rogue” operation.

The 59-year-old former Saudi insider turned critic was strangled before he was cut up into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials, with media reports suggesting the parts were dissolved in acid.

The consulate and the residence were searched by the Turkish authorities in October along with several other locations but Khashoggi’s body has still not been found.

There has been speculation that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered the hit but Riyadh has absolved the de facto leader of any blame.

Saudi Arabia has also repeatedly rejected Turkish demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of the journalist, a critic of the crown prince.

A-Haber said the bags and suitcases were put into a minibus that traveled the short distance from the consulate to a garage at the residence. The men are then seen taking them inside.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The lights in the Capitol Dome glow behind the Peace Monument statue in Washington Monda as a partial government shutdown stretches into its second week. A high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump as Democrats come into control of the House.
Trump showdown looms as House Democrats ready bills to re-open U.S. government without border wal...
House Democrats are introducing a package of bills Monday that would re-open the federal government without approving funding for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, establishing an e...
Britain's Border Force carry an intercepted migrant dinghy off the Kent coast of Britain Monday in this picture obtained from social media.
Britain deploys extra patrol boats as English Channel migrant crossings rise, 12 turn up on beach
Britain is recalling two patrol boats from overseas deployments to help deal with an increase in the number of migrants trying to reach the country from France, interior minister Sajid Javid said o...
President George H.W Bush (right) and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new attorney general of the United States at a Justice Department ceremony in Washington in 1991. Barr, President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, once questioned the effectiveness of a border wall similar to the one the president now wants to construct.
Trump pick for attorney general once questioned value of Mexico border wall
President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr, once questioned the value of a wall along the Mexican border similar to the one the president has advocated, describing the idea as...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by A Haber, made available Monday, claims to show a man carrying suitcases purportedly containing the remains of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi into the residence of Saudi Arabia's consul general in Istanbul. | COURTESY A HABER /REUTERS TV / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,