Venice to charge all visitors to access historic center, not just over-nighters

VENICE, ITALY - The mayor of Venice says Italy’s new budget law will allow the lagoon city to charge all visitors for accessing the historic center, not just those spending the night.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro announced on Twitter late Sunday that the tax will be extended to include anyone arriving in the city to “allow us to manage the city better and to keep it clean,” and “allow Venetians to live with more decorum.” The city council will determine the tax amount and collection mode.

Some 25 million people visit Venice each year, with about one-fifth spending at least one night in the historic center. Overnight visitors are currently charged a small tax per night.

Brugnaro said the substantial cost of cleaning and maintaining security has so far been paid “only by Venetians.”

