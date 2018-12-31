Improvised electoral agents count ballots after a symbolic vote Sunday at Kalinda Stadium in Beni, where voting was postponed for Democratic Republic of Congo's general elections. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Democratic Republic of Congo opposition, ruling coalition both say they have won chaotic election

Reuters

KINSHASA - Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition said Monday it expects one of its candidates to win the presidential election based on early vote tallies, but the ruling coalition said it was confident its candidate had won the chaotic contest.

The competing claims followed a disorderly election day Sunday in which many Congolese were unable to vote due to an Ebola outbreak, conflict and logistical problems.

The vote is meant to choose a successor to outgoing President Joseph Kabila after 18 years in power and could lead to the vast central African country’s first ever democratic transition.

Any disputed outcome could lead to a repeat of the violence that followed the 2006 and 2011 elections and a wider security breakdown, particularly along Congo’s borders with Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi, where dozens of armed militia are active.

Vital Kamerhe, the campaign manager to opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, said early counting showed Tshisekedi and the other main opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu, were neck and neck, both with over 40 percent of the vote.

He said the ruling coalition candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who is backed by Kabila, had only about 13 percent, although a significant part of the vote remained to be tabulated.

The election is a first-past-the-post system with no run-off.

Nehemie Mwilanya, Kabila’s chief of staff and a member of Shadary’s campaign, told a news conference Monday morning that he was confident Shadary had won, although he did not provide specific figures.

“For us, victory is certain,” Mwilanya said.

Fayulu’s camp has not yet provided specific numbers, but Fayulu said late Sunday that Shadary’s camp was “dreaming” if it thought it was going to win.

The most recent opinion poll before the election, released Friday by New York University’s Congo Research Group, showed Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil manager, leading the race at 47 percent.

Tshisekedi had 24 percent and Shadary 19 percent.

The first partial results are expected from the national electoral commission Tuesday.

Election day was mostly peaceful despite several violent incidents, including an altercation at a polling place in the eastern part of the country in which at least three people were killed.

More than 1.2 million Congolese were also unable to vote in three opposition strongholds, where the election commission canceled the poll last week, citing an ongoing Ebola outbreak and ethnic violence.

However, in the Ebola hot spot of Beni, an opposition stronghold, residents staged a mock presidential election to show the authorities a decision to postpone the vote there due to health fears was unfounded.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this file photo from Sept. 22, 2006, then-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh speaks to journalists after casting his vote during the presidential election in Banjul. Journalists in Gambia have launched a self-regulatory body that they hope will offer legitimacy, and far more freedom, to media emerging from a dictatorship that ruled the tiny West African nation for more than two decades.
Gambia's journalists, free from dictator, work to win trust
Journalists in Gambia have launched a self-regulatory body they hope will offer legitimacy, and far more freedom, to media emerging from a dictatorship that ruled the tiny West African nation fo...
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California talks to reporters as Congress tries to pass legislation that would avert a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol on Dec. 20.
For Trump and Pelosi, shutdown showdown first battle of new era
Nancy Pelosi often quotes Abraham Lincoln saying public sentiment is everything. It's a theory that will be put to the test when the new House Democratic majority gavels in this week and votes t...
Crates filled with oysters are seen on sale in Cancale, western France, in December 2016.
Growers worry as climate change brings problems to French oyster farms
Gulping down oysters has long been a favorite New Year's Eve ritual for the French, but as winters get warmer and summers get drier many growers worry there will soon be fewer of the prized moll...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Improvised electoral agents count ballots after a symbolic vote Sunday at Kalinda Stadium in Beni, where voting was postponed for Democratic Republic of Congo's general elections. | AFP-JIJI

,