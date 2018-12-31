Business

Foreign cyberattack disrupts U.S. newspaper deliveries: report

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES - A malware attack that appears to have originated outside the U.S. delayed the hardcopy distribution of several major newspapers, according to a report.

The LA Times said Saturday that the attack, which was first assumed to have been a server outage, hit a computer network at Tribune Publishing, which is connected to the production and printing process of multiple newspapers around the country.

As a result, the delivery of the Saturday editions of the LA Times and San Diego Union Tribune were delayed.

It also hit the distribution of the West Coast editions of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, which are printed at the LA Times’ printing plant.

The report said it could not provide firm numbers on how many subscribers were impacted but a majority of LA Times customers received their papers Saturday morning, albeit several hours late.

“We believe the intention of the attack was to disable infrastructure, more specifically servers, as opposed to looking to steal information,” the LA Times quoted a source with knowledge of the situation as saying.

The paper cited officials as saying it was too soon to know whether it was carried out by state or non-state actors.

“We are aware of reports of a potential cyber incident effecting several news outlets, and are working with our government and industry partners to better understand the situation,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Prices tweak up as minimum wage rises in 20 U.S. states and numerous cities
At Granny Shaffer's restaurant in Joplin, Missouri, owner Mike Wiggins is reprinting the menus to reflect the 5, 10 or 20 cents added to each item. A two-egg breakfast will cost an extra dime, a...
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. Trump on Saturday touted "big progress" after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart on trade, after the tariff war between the world's two biggest economies helped rattle markets.
Trump boasts 'big progress being made!' after phone call with Xi on trade war
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday touted "big progress" on trade following a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, after the tariff war between the world's two biggest economies helped rat...
Light designer Kim Yong Il smiles during an interview Dec. 20 with the Associated Press as his creation, the light show displaying propaganda messages on the facade of the pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel, is seen in the background in Pyongyang. For several hours each night, the building that doesn't have electricity inside becomes the backdrop of a massive light show in which more than 100,000 LEDs flash images of famous statues and monuments, bursts of fireworks, party symbols and political slogans.
No guests but world's tallest empty hotel gets lit up with Pyongyang propaganda
The 105-story Ryugyong Hotel has long been a blot on the Pyongyang skyline. The world's tallest unoccupied building has towered over North Korea's capital since 1987, a grand but empty pyramid enti...

, , ,