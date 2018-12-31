This combination of undated photos provided by Brett Ratcliffe in December shows (from left) Gymnetis drogoni, Gymnetis rhaegali and Gymnetis viserioni beetles from South America. Ratcliffe named three of his eight newest beetle discoveries after the dragons from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin book series "A Song of Ice and Fire." | BRETT RATCLIFFE / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Nebraska professor names beetle species after 'Game of Thrones' dragons

AP

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - A Nebraska entomologist has named three of his eight newest beetle discoveries after the dragons from the HBO series “Game of Thrones” and George R.R. Martin book series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Brett Ratcliffe named the new scarab beetle species drogoni, rhaegali and viserioni, The Omaha World-Herald reported. The names are Latinized versions of Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion, three dragons owned by Daenerys Targaryen’s character in the fictional work.

Radcliffe said he’s a fan of the series, but ultimately chose the names to draw attention to biodiversity and the amount of undiscovered species.

“When you create names like these, you do it to gain a little bit of notoriety and bring public attention to it,” Ratcliffe said. “We’re still discovering life on Earth. One of every four living things on Earth is a beetle. We haven’t discovered them all. We’re not even close.”

Ratcliffe said he’s named hundreds of species over his 50-year career and creating new names becomes difficult. Naming rules recommend against using humor or insults, and are particularly useful to avoid having duplicate names, he said.

Ratcliffe said he went with the pop culture reference to have a little bit of fun.

“I’ve often thought that scientists take themselves too seriously,” Ratcliffe said, “and this is a way to circumvent that.”

Drogoni and viserioni can be found in Colombia and Ecuador, while rhaegali is in the French Guiana. All three have orange features.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) waits for U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to speak live via video link to the annual "March for Life" participants and anti-abortion leaders, from the White House in Washington last January.
Exiting chief of staff John Kelly voices 'compassion' for U.S.-bound migrants, says Trump backed ...
Departing White House chief John Kelly said he had "nothing but compassion" for undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. and undercut the idea of a border wall in an interview published Sunday ...
Image Not Available
Russia resettles 30 kids of Islamic State fighters from war in Iraq
Russia resettled 30 children of jailed and deceased Islamic State members from Iraq, on Sunday, in a minor breakthrough to the deadlock over what to do with the foreign families to IS militants. ...
Image Not Available
Russian forces to get new missile complex S-350 Vityaz in 2019
Russia will in 2019 deploy the S-350 Vityaz new generation short-to-mid-range surface-to-air defense missile complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, in a long-planned move to replace ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This combination of undated photos provided by Brett Ratcliffe in December shows (from left) Gymnetis drogoni, Gymnetis rhaegali and Gymnetis viserioni beetles from South America. Ratcliffe named three of his eight newest beetle discoveries after the dragons from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin book series "A Song of Ice and Fire." | BRETT RATCLIFFE / VIA AP This 2012 photo provided by entomologist Brett Ratcliffe in December shows him in Chanchamayo, Peru. Ratcliffe named three of his eight newest beetle discoveries after the dragons from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin book series "A Song of Ice and Fire." | MARY LIZ JAMESON / VIA AP

, , , ,