Flowers and candles are placed in memory of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland, who were killed in Morocco during a trekking trip, at the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen Friday. | RITZAU SCANPIX / THOMAS SJOERUP / VIA REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Morocco levels terror charges against 15 over Nordic tourist slayings

AP

RABAT - Moroccan prosecutors have filed preliminary terrorism charges against 15 people who are suspected of links to the killing of two Scandinavian women in the Atlas Mountains.

Morocco’s public prosecutor said in a statement that the charges include forming a gang to prepare and commit terrorist acts and premeditated murder. Three of the suspects faced additional charges for allegedly urging the others to commit acts of terrorism.

The women, one from Denmark and one from Norway, were found dead in a remote mountain region on Dec. 17. Authorities have described the slayings as an alleged attack by followers of the Islamic State group.

The 15 suspects were referred on Sunday to an investigating judge who handles terror-related cases. More suspects are expected to be charged in the coming days.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) waits for U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to speak live via video link to the annual "March for Life" participants and anti-abortion leaders, from the White House in Washington last January.
Exiting chief of staff John Kelly voices 'compassion' for U.S.-bound migrants, says Trump backed ...
Departing White House chief John Kelly said he had "nothing but compassion" for undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. and undercut the idea of a border wall in an interview published Sunday ...
Image Not Available
Russia resettles 30 kids of Islamic State fighters from war in Iraq
Russia resettled 30 children of jailed and deceased Islamic State members from Iraq, on Sunday, in a minor breakthrough to the deadlock over what to do with the foreign families to IS militants. ...
Image Not Available
Russian forces to get new missile complex S-350 Vityaz in 2019
Russia will in 2019 deploy the S-350 Vityaz new generation short-to-mid-range surface-to-air defense missile complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, in a long-planned move to replace ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Flowers and candles are placed in memory of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland, who were killed in Morocco during a trekking trip, at the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen Friday. | RITZAU SCANPIX / THOMAS SJOERUP / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,